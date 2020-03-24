Arsenal having second thoughts over signing injury-prone Barcelona star

Arsenal is having to reconsider a move for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti

The Frenchman has been struggling to play for the Spanish side for the past two seasons after his recent troubles with injuries and that has made him surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

He has been a long term target of Premier League sides like Arsenal and Manchester United and the Gunners have continued to follow his progress.

Express Sports claims that the Gunners are reconsidering their plan to sign him over his right knee.

The report claims that the defender would have to undergo significant medical tests on his right knee before they make their move for him.

The report also claims that Barcelona is keen to sell him for £50 million in the summer as they look to raise funds for the transfer of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Arsenal knows that Umtiti refused to undergo surgery two years ago and that has seen him struggle to play three consecutive league games according to the same report.

Umtiti played only 15 times last season and he has made just 16 appearances for the Spanish champions this season.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add some more quality to his team next season, however, he knows that he will have to get the best possible players for the budget that he will be given.