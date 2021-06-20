Arsenal head the queue for AC Milan midfielder’s signature

According to Milan news outlet MilanNewsit, Arsenal are “in the lead” for Ivory Coast international Franck Kessié.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his current deal at the San Siro Stadium, and according to the report, AC Milan are struggling to tie him down.

The report further said, ‘At the moment there is a distance between the player’s request and the club’s offer, but the inclusion of some bonuses will lead to the agreement.’

The defensive midfielder, who can also be deployed as a central midfielder, has scored 30 goals and assisted 15 in 184 appearances for the Rossoneri.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in England credited to hold an interest.

Arsenal’s name have been thrown in the ring too, but any deal would require a significant fee. The Ivory Coast international is currently valued by transfermarkt at €55 Million. Although he has only one year left on his current deal, the drop off from that figure is not considered to be huge given the interest in him.

If Kessié signs a contract extension at AC Milan, Arsenal will have to put a cross in front his name in their list of defensive midfield targets.

The London side look likely to wrap up the signing of Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga. But with Granit Xhaka looking likely to depart, adding a further body other than the Belgian appears rational.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma have been heavily linked lately. But no offer has been made for either as of now.

