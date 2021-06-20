Arsenal head the queue for AC Milan midfielder’s signature

According to Milan news outlet MilanNewsit, Arsenal are “in the lead” for Ivory Coast international Franck Kessié.
The 24-year-old has a year left on his current deal at the San Siro Stadium, and according to the report, AC Milan are struggling to tie him down.
The report further said, ‘At the moment there is a distance between the player’s request and the club’s offer, but the inclusion of some bonuses will lead to the agreement.’
The defensive midfielder, who can also be deployed as a central midfielder, has scored 30 goals and assisted 15 in 184 appearances for the Rossoneri.
The midfielder has attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in England credited to hold an interest.
Arsenal’s name have been thrown in the ring too, but any deal would require a significant fee. The Ivory Coast international is currently valued by transfermarkt at €55 Million. Although he has only one year left on his current deal, the drop off from that figure is not considered to be huge given the interest in him.
If Kessié signs a contract extension at AC Milan, Arsenal will have to put a cross in front his name in their list of defensive midfield targets.
The London side look likely to wrap up the signing of Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga. But with Granit Xhaka looking likely to depart, adding a further body other than the Belgian appears rational.
Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma have been heavily linked lately. But no offer has been made for either as of now.
Who do you want to see alongside Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium next season? Drop down your thoughts below.
This are not the kind of players we should be targeting at the moment.. we have partey. We need a different kind of defensive midfielder. Arteta knows what he wants for his game plans.
Xhaka should not be sold… Better have him on the bench. He has good long range passed it’s only that our players don’t open up quickly during attack. Am saying that based on what I have seen from his games, especially when our players position themselves well,he has that killer pass
Am I the only one happy with our squad and don’t think Arteta deserve 250mil with the position we ended in. We were certainly on an upward trajectory in the last part of the season and I hope a lot has been learned. If we continue in that way, we will certainly make top 4. Odegaard and Xhaka certainly played their part and with one gone and other going, needs to be replaced. Player sales should be sufficient ro fund that and we have less gamea than last year and maybe need less players as well. Our defense were not that bad last year and the current players should at least be better this year including Xhaka if he stays.
Partey and kessie is CM would be unbelievable. It would bring more cover infront of our defence, and would allow our attacking players and fullbacks to be more adventurous. To me it’s a no brained, my only concern would be another African in CM who we would lose to the African cup of nations.
A fake story from last year resurrected
yes less players needed but sales+bonus should vastly increase the quality of those less players
fewer
How many queues are we at the front of ?
Some people dont believe when Arteta said during our FA CUP triumph, that we are miles away from liverpool, man city and chelsea.
Arteta is not deluded as some set of fan base are.
#Arsenal need massive rebuild.
Ask yourselves this, apart from Thomas partey he bought, how much is our midfielders worth on today’s market.