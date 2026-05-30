Arsenal heartbroken as PSG win Champions League on penalties after epic Budapest battle

Arsenal’s dream of becoming Champions of Europe ended in the cruellest fashion as PSG
edged a dramatic Champions League Final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Budapest.
The Gunners made the perfect start and looked on course for a historic night when Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into an early lead after just five minutes. The German striker settled any early nerves inside the Puskas Arena, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling Arsenal support.
Arsenal make dream start but PSG respond
Mikel Arteta’s side were excellent during the opening 45 minutes. Bukayo Saka was causing problems down the right flank and nearly created a second goal when Leandro Trossard narrowly failed to connect with one dangerous cross.
At the other end, Gabriel and William Saliba were immense. PSG enjoyed spells of possession but found it difficult to break through Arsenal’s well-organised defensive structure.
David Raya was largely untroubled before the interval, while Havertz almost doubled Arsenal’s advantage just before half-time after being found by Martin Odegaard.
Arsenal went into the break fully deserving of their 1-0 lead.
PSG fight back as final goes the distance
The second half brought a completely different challenge.
PSG increased the pressure and began forcing Arsenal deeper into their own half. Raya comfortably dealt with an early free kick, but the momentum had shifted.
The major turning point arrived shortly after the hour mark when PSG were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, after a poor tackle by Mosquera in the box. The French champions seized the initiative and moments later Ousmane Dembele brought PSG level at 1-1.
Arteta responded with changes, introducing fresh legs including Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber, but PSG continued to push forward.
Raya produced a series of vital saves to keep Arsenal alive, while PSG also struck the post during a tense final quarter of normal time.
Extra time followed, with both sides visibly tiring after an exhausting contest. Raya again came to Arsenal’s rescue on several occasions, producing two more outstanding saves as PSG searched for a winner.
Arsenal still threatened on the counter through Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke, but neither side could find the decisive breakthrough.
The final would be settled by penalties.
After three out of four successful penalties each, the shootout remained perfectly balanced. PSG converted their fifth kick before Gabriel stepped forward needing to score to extend the contest.
His effort flew over the crossbar, sparking PSG celebrations and heartbreaking scenes for Arsenal.
The result will be difficult for Arsenal supporters to accept after coming so close, but Arteta’s side can leave Budapest with immense pride after pushing one of Europe’s strongest teams all the way to the final kick of the competition.
David Raya, Gabriel and Saliba were outstanding throughout a marathon final, while the entire squad showed tremendous character in taking the contest to penalties.
Sadly for Arsenal, football can sometimes be brutally cruel.
What did you make of Arsenal’s performance, Gooners? Were the Gunners unfortunate not to bring the trophy back to North London?
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Bit disappointed with Eze’s casual approach to the game and the penalty. Proud of the team and with few quality additions we might have a chance to win CL next season.
Leave Eze alone! He don’t need your transference. He’s been brilliant in his first season with us.
True gunners rally behind Eze now and cuddle him.
Through thin or thick we are gooner. Love you Gabbi, love you Ebbi…
I’m very proud of our boys.
They could only score via a penalty.
And the referee was obviously against us as the second half started. For those who will fight tooth and nail to insist that referees can never be corrupt, pls explain the referee’s actions today.
We lost on penalties, which is 50/50.
We go again next season.
Give Arteta a new contract tomorrow evening after the parade
How we have missed Timber. The title run in could have been so different with a fit timber.
Skelly played very well. Hincape played well. so did Mosq. Big game players confirmed.
What a squad we have. Love them.
Tactically, we had a lead, seen lot of cup finals so know that puts emphasis on one side to attack, the other to defend it, but was there really nothing more we could have done to turn the ball over and hold it? We didn’t really have a spell of our own against PSG in final – our wingers and everyone were too deep helping out for us to keep the ball – add this failure to that Man City and Liverpool taking 4 points off us, we havn’t really dominated the very big games and tough asks this season; there are still improvement steps for this group to make, that – if we gave PSG and caviarescalator too much respect I think, it’s tactical step forwards this Arsenal set up needs to take.
Looking forward hungrily and excited to next season.
Gabbie will get the biggest cheer tomoz and rightfully so
been my player of the season
Please, who are the five who took the penalties, and the two that missed them?
Extremely gutted by that! I don’t blame Gabriel at all at least he had the bottle to take one but in all fairness a CB shouldn’t be in the first 5 for pens that’s on the players who weren’t keen to take one! We need improvement next season especially in attack if we’re going to win cups we can’t keep trying to defend our way through games it’s draining for fans it’s draining for the players. The defending today was superb they truly are a wonderful defensive team.. the attack was woeful and we could barely keep the ball, this all needs to be worked on next season especially attacking and keeping the ball for longer periods rather than just hoofing it up the park. Hopefully some time in the future this club can win again in europe they are too big of a club to have such a poor european record.