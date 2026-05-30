Arsenal heartbroken as PSG win Champions League on penalties after epic Budapest battle

edged a dramatic Champions League Final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Budapest.

The Gunners made the perfect start and looked on course for a historic night when Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into an early lead after just five minutes. The German striker settled any early nerves inside the Puskas Arena, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling Arsenal support.

Arsenal make dream start but PSG respond

Mikel Arteta’s side were excellent during the opening 45 minutes. Bukayo Saka was causing problems down the right flank and nearly created a second goal when Leandro Trossard narrowly failed to connect with one dangerous cross.

At the other end, Gabriel and William Saliba were immense. PSG enjoyed spells of possession but found it difficult to break through Arsenal’s well-organised defensive structure.

David Raya was largely untroubled before the interval, while Havertz almost doubled Arsenal’s advantage just before half-time after being found by Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal went into the break fully deserving of their 1-0 lead.

PSG fight back as final goes the distance

The second half brought a completely different challenge.

PSG increased the pressure and began forcing Arsenal deeper into their own half. Raya comfortably dealt with an early free kick, but the momentum had shifted.

The major turning point arrived shortly after the hour mark when PSG were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, after a poor tackle by Mosquera in the box. The French champions seized the initiative and moments later Ousmane Dembele brought PSG level at 1-1.

Arteta responded with changes, introducing fresh legs including Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber, but PSG continued to push forward.

Raya produced a series of vital saves to keep Arsenal alive, while PSG also struck the post during a tense final quarter of normal time.

Extra time followed, with both sides visibly tiring after an exhausting contest. Raya again came to Arsenal’s rescue on several occasions, producing two more outstanding saves as PSG searched for a winner.

Arsenal still threatened on the counter through Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke, but neither side could find the decisive breakthrough.

The final would be settled by penalties.

After three out of four successful penalties each, the shootout remained perfectly balanced. PSG converted their fifth kick before Gabriel stepped forward needing to score to extend the contest.

His effort flew over the crossbar, sparking PSG celebrations and heartbreaking scenes for Arsenal.

The result will be difficult for Arsenal supporters to accept after coming so close, but Arteta’s side can leave Budapest with immense pride after pushing one of Europe’s strongest teams all the way to the final kick of the competition.

David Raya, Gabriel and Saliba were outstanding throughout a marathon final, while the entire squad showed tremendous character in taking the contest to penalties.

Sadly for Arsenal, football can sometimes be brutally cruel.

What did you make of Arsenal’s performance, Gooners? Were the Gunners unfortunate not to bring the trophy back to North London?

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