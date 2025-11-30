Arsenal Held 1-1 by Ten Man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge after a frantic and controversial match in which Chelsea finished with ten players. The first half set the tone with a rapid series of bookings and major VAR decisions before both sides pushed for a winner in a tense second half.

First Half: Three Early Bookings and Two Chelsea Red Cards

There were three yellow cards inside the opening 12 minutes. Zubimendi was booked in the 5th minute, Cucurella followed in the 10th for a foul on Saka, and Mosquera became the third booking on 12 minutes. Saka had already tested Sánchez with a strike on target.

Both teams played at high tempo, with the match becoming end to end by the 15 minute mark. Chelsea’s 18 year old Estêvão had efforts over and wide in the 17th and 18th minutes, while Arsenal’s Calafiori was booked on 27 minutes.

A mistake from Hincapié on 28 minutes allowed Chelsea through in the six yard box before Arsenal cleared. Enzo Fernández then forced Raya into a save with a shot on target at 31 minutes.

At 34 minutes Merino and Caicedo both went down after a challenge. Following an on-field VAR review, Caicedo was sent off for excessive force. Hincapié was later booked at 40 minutes. Arsenal created late chances, including a Martinelli shot on target, but Chelsea defended well and the half ended goalless.

Second Half: Chelsea Strike First Before Merino Levels

At half time Arsenal brought on Myles Lewis-Skelly for Calafiori, while Chelsea introduced Garnacho for Estêvão. Chelsea created the first big moment of the half with a João Pedro header that Raya saved before Chalobah scored from the resulting corner in the 47th minute. Chelsea led 1-0 with ten men.

Arsenal responded with pressure and made further changes. Madueke replaced Martinelli and Ødegaard came on for Zubimendi in the 57th minute. The breakthrough arrived on 58 minutes when Merino headed in from a Saka delivery to make it 1-1.

The match remained open. Rice cleared a Chelsea corner on 56 minutes, Saka sent a cross on target at 73 minutes, and Delap forced a save from Raya on 77 minutes. Arsenal continued to search for a winner, but Sánchez claimed a series of crosses and Chelsea threatened on the break. Gyökeres was booked on 87 minutes after challenging Sánchez for a loose ball.

Four minutes were added. Merino headed over in the 93rd minute, and the match ended 1-1.

Arsenal took a point against a Chelsea side who defended strongly despite playing with ten men for most of the match.

I really thought Arteta could mastermind a breakthrough in the second half, with Chelsea down to 10 men, but I don’t know. To me we didn’t seem overly joined-up tonight.

Were we hoping for too much after fantastic wins against Tottenham and Bayern Munich with the last week?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Michelle M

