Arsenal Held 1-1 by Ten Man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge after a frantic and controversial match in which Chelsea finished with ten players. The first half set the tone with a rapid series of bookings and major VAR decisions before both sides pushed for a winner in a tense second half.
First Half: Three Early Bookings and Two Chelsea Red Cards
There were three yellow cards inside the opening 12 minutes. Zubimendi was booked in the 5th minute, Cucurella followed in the 10th for a foul on Saka, and Mosquera became the third booking on 12 minutes. Saka had already tested Sánchez with a strike on target.
Both teams played at high tempo, with the match becoming end to end by the 15 minute mark. Chelsea’s 18 year old Estêvão had efforts over and wide in the 17th and 18th minutes, while Arsenal’s Calafiori was booked on 27 minutes.
A mistake from Hincapié on 28 minutes allowed Chelsea through in the six yard box before Arsenal cleared. Enzo Fernández then forced Raya into a save with a shot on target at 31 minutes.
At 34 minutes Merino and Caicedo both went down after a challenge. Following an on-field VAR review, Caicedo was sent off for excessive force. Hincapié was later booked at 40 minutes. Arsenal created late chances, including a Martinelli shot on target, but Chelsea defended well and the half ended goalless.
Second Half: Chelsea Strike First Before Merino Levels
At half time Arsenal brought on Myles Lewis-Skelly for Calafiori, while Chelsea introduced Garnacho for Estêvão. Chelsea created the first big moment of the half with a João Pedro header that Raya saved before Chalobah scored from the resulting corner in the 47th minute. Chelsea led 1-0 with ten men.
Arsenal responded with pressure and made further changes. Madueke replaced Martinelli and Ødegaard came on for Zubimendi in the 57th minute. The breakthrough arrived on 58 minutes when Merino headed in from a Saka delivery to make it 1-1.
The match remained open. Rice cleared a Chelsea corner on 56 minutes, Saka sent a cross on target at 73 minutes, and Delap forced a save from Raya on 77 minutes. Arsenal continued to search for a winner, but Sánchez claimed a series of crosses and Chelsea threatened on the break. Gyökeres was booked on 87 minutes after challenging Sánchez for a loose ball.
Four minutes were added. Merino headed over in the 93rd minute, and the match ended 1-1.
Arsenal took a point against a Chelsea side who defended strongly despite playing with ten men for most of the match.
I really thought Arteta could mastermind a breakthrough in the second half, with Chelsea down to 10 men, but I don’t know. To me we didn’t seem overly joined-up tonight.
Were we hoping for too much after fantastic wins against Tottenham and Bayern Munich with the last week?
Let’s discuss in the comments.
Michelle M
In my honest opinion, I felt we were poor today.
The players seems to be suffering from a post NLD and CL hangover where they put in two immense performances. Today’s performance was anything but.
I felt we were very shaky at the back – esp in the first half when plenty of passes were going astray, and even Raya’s kicking was sub-standard.
We seemed to liven up in the second half when the subs came on – once again showing what our squad depth and healthy competition for places can give us. In all, id say that was 2 points dropped.
We now need to get back to picking up 3 points cos the pack behind us arent too far away and there’s still a very long way to go.
Sh1t performance
Good point all things considered
Onto the next .
Didn’t see a lot of the game because I kept losing connection but I think we missed our usual CB partnership. Didn’t realise Eze was playing and we needed more penetration up front. I do know there wasn’t two Chelsea red cards though😊.
Not our best performance lol
Very disappointed especially with Chelsea red card
However, it could have been worse.
Anyway, its not uncommon for title contenders to have a poor performance once in a while.
Also our loss was against Liverpool and draws against City, Chelsea and Sunderland. All good sides
Also we are still 5 points ahead at the top. We can still build on that
Let’s focus on the the next match
COYG
Has as been said, poor performance but it happens. Came away with a hard fought point against 10 men, which is disappointing. We we far too SLOW moving the ball forwards (which seems a theme under Arteta) but we didn’t lose. Its just a game we should have done better and there are no excuses. Some of our football was atrocious and lacked quality. Martinelli, Eze and Zubimendi were invisible.
A draw in a big game away from home isn’t the worst result but we should have taken full advantage of our numerical advantage.
Anyway we still have a 5 point advantage which is not so bad at this stage of the season.
The referee made the match about himself and destroyed the flow of the match with his endless whistle blowing and distribution of cards … The match was not that intense but he made it look as if it was….a very poor officiating that kills the flow of the match for both teams
We can’t blame the reff
Two weeks in a row big decisions went our way