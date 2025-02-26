Arsenal held to a draw against stubborn Nottingham Forest

Stubborn Nottingham Forest dealt another blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, holding the Gunners to a frustrating draw.
The game began with both teams battling to break the deadlock, but it was Arsenal who came closest early on, as Riccardo Calafiori was denied by the post. The Gunners showed far more urgency in attack compared to their defeat against West Ham, yet Forest proved equally resilient, matching their intensity.
The hosts defended with remarkable determination, while Arsenal continued to create chances in search of an opening. Despite their pressure, neither side could find the net before half-time, prompting Mikel Arteta to introduce Kieran Tierney for Calafiori in an attempt to change the game.
Mikel Merino went close with a well-struck effort, only to be denied by the Forest goalkeeper. The home side, however, remained patient, waiting for an opportunity of their own. When it finally arrived, Chris Wood forced a fine save from David Raya, giving Arsenal a moment of real concern.
Forest threatened again, but William Saliba produced a superb tackle to prevent Wood from getting a shot on goal. As the match neared its conclusion, the contest became more open, with both teams pushing forward. However, neither could find a breakthrough, and Arsenal were left to rue another missed opportunity in their pursuit of the title.
This team is embarrassing us fans always hehe!
It’s just a shit show. This is on Arteta. Anyone who says it is not is deluded and dishonest. Poor squad management. We needed goals and still he went for the likes of Ben white and Partey. Disgraceful! Why not play the youngster? Poor spending! Forcing out players who were very okay being squad players.
Oh to be an arsenal fan! One of the most painful emotional investments which can be made. If arsenal were a spouse, divorce will definitely be on the cards year in year out.
We fans can rant, but there is nothing we can do! Just sit back, grab a beer, ease up and prep for the next series of heartaches!
Biggest conman since John Darwin
It’s over, the season is done for Arsenal.. our team is not in the right frame of mind to compete at the highest level. Liverpool will surely win the EPL unless something extra ordinary happens. Our battle now is to finish in the top 4. Which is not seemingly possible considering the dead wood we call players that we have at the bench.
Just not good enough. Really poor January window and poor management. We threw it all away….
Is phase 6 now in motion?
Have we finished rebuilding 5 years later or is it time for renovation for another 5?
@HH
Phases are ongoing and subject to change. 😁
It’s wengers fault and then Emery’s next week.
@Ibrahim
😂
I don’t understand why the commentary team were highlighting the result as an “achievement” for Forrest considering it was their home game and they are challenging for a top for position. In the end they got the result through determined defending including from their attacking players’ willingness to put their bodies on the line. Putting aside our shrinking title race aspirations I thought our lads did well considering the quality of the players we had on the field.
I thought the team fought well but lacked ideas once we got anywhere near their box. Can’t fault them for effort but Calafiori has always been a liability much in the same way that Xhaka was discipline wise, Sterling can’t go past a defender and as we all are aware, we desperately need a striker. Liverpool being 2 nil up against Liverpool at present means it’s a lost cause.
For eff sake Arteta give up on the continued sideways and backwards passing please!
I don’t like the way we fall over badly to try and win bogus free kicks, where has that come from? ffs fight!!!!!
Same pathetic setup every week with the same outcome. We can’t create or score even if they keep on playing until tomorrow. MA is a system coach that can only work with plan A. He is risk averse coach who plays not to lose and that’s why he is obsessed with defence at the expense of attack. He changed from exciting football from 2021/22 to a dull useless heavy possession football because he can’t stand losing possession to other teams. His obsession with double inverted wingbacks are taking a toll on our wingers and none of them can perform well unless they are good as Saka.
Sack the set piece coach, he has run out of ideas. Just like Arteta.
Dissapointing result but we move unto PSV Eindhoven next. COYG!!!
Yeh!!!!! Let’s carry the fight to them, come on you gunners. Lets show more than we have in the league cup, FA cup and league💪💪💪💪
We all know what went wrong, and there is no point in playing the blame game—it won’t help at this stage. Right now, we need to support the team and the manager as much as possible. We have a strong defense, and the last thing we want is to weaken their resilience by criticizing them.
It’s about standing by them through both the highs and lows, offering support and lifting their spirits when their confidence takes a hit.
Absolutely
Nothing whatsoever to gain by making a difficult situation worse
No you can’t do that mate
The majority of us pleaded with the club all January to help the attack
That was us helping the team and supporting the club
You can’t then not listen to us , we get proven right then go down the line of we need support
I don’t understand your reply. It’s what it is until the end of the season
Because Sue if fans had been listened too we wouldn’t be in this situation
The majority of us wanted help for our players because we want them to be Champions, we dont want a Saliba to leave due to a lack of ambition , we want the best for the club and it to try and be the best version it can be
The irony is the minority who are positive for the sake of positivity are supporting the club less then those who question things
They do it because they have an agenda and don’t want to say they are wrong
Most of us say it because it hurts and we saw this coming
So the irony is not lost that you who made excuses why January was okay now shrug and say it is what it is ?
Yeah it is what it is ….but it didn’t need to be and we are allowed to ask why
👍🏽
You have got it so wrong about my view I don’t know how I could have made it more clear. It was obvious that there was nothing of any consequence happening to bolster our position. It wasn’t going to happen. I got excited by the prospect of Watkins and when that went t*ts up I realised that we were in a pickle. Clearly there is a misunderstanding but to suggest that I thought the status quo was fine is miles wide of the mark. But it won’t help us now which is mine and Gunner’s point
I really don’t understand the point you’re trying to make here.
We’re not a Crystal Palace or Fulham. We’re supposed to be an ambitious team set up not only to challenge but to win silverwares.
So if after after all the resources, time and effort put in to build this team, we are still where we are right now, then fans have the right to be angry.
In fact more questions need to be asked and we need to see individuals taking responsibility.
Definitely.
I will naturally like to support my, but u support a team and a coach that is trying absolutely everything to win games and not a coach that knows everything and every other person is wrong. Even a blind man could see that we needed CF badly in the summer let alone in the January window, even an Ivan Toney would have helped a lot , I keep saying this, only to get Merino and Calofiori. I don’t even want to mention a certain Sterling. In Nigeria, Arsenal fans are being mocked at so badly and I feel so ashamed. How can one person be responsible for so many bad decisions.
Everyone could see clearly during the January transfer window what we were lacking. If we had gotten even just one attacking options it could have been a different case and there were lot of them. Even a rashford right now would have been better. I would have taken even an Anthony at that point we were because we had only two natural attacker.
I hope we can make the top 4.
Unless you have forwards who can run the lines it’s difficult to create chances.When you are depending on a teenager as your main attacking weapon our inability to score is not at all surprising to me.On a more positive note,keeping a clean sheet against the surprise package of the season is commendable and personally I was delighted to see KT on the field of play rather than on the bench.For someone who has hardly kicked a ball in anger, I thought he did rather well.
Grandad look at the position of Nwaneri and Trossard every time we broke. They were far too deep to do anything. Now they are either told to play that way or they are doing it themselves. I never saw Arteta tell them once to change, they didn’t change, so I presume it is orders. We don’t move the ball forwards quick enough and we haven’t got players ready to attack. We do not make diagonal runs and our movement is poor. Thats coaching.
TBH I don’t know why he didn’t bring on nathan butler-oyedeji rather than Sterling. I just felt it was game over when Sterling came on, don’t see the point.
Well lets give the manager a round of applause 👏 for creating a team that makes it hard for other teams to beat us. Most of the time. BUT I can not take much more of this turgid football. We will never ever win anything playing this guys football. It is so so passive and deliberate. A few months ago a few were having a go at me because i was not happy with the FACT we were winning games by set pieces. BUT I highlighted (and got slagged off) the fact it was hiding the FACT we were not creating. I said we will struggle because of the way we play, to win, when the set pieces dry up. Well they have and we are still playing the same turgid football but NOW we are NOT winning. Arteta is at his absolute limit of his abilities and its taking us no further. If some of you are happy with that, then good luck to you. I am not and I do not enjoy watching this awful football. I sometimes can not believe what I am seeing, the way we play, the way we set up and the naive things we do, that cost us. They have cost us in the past, they are costing us now and they will in the future. Smell the coffee, Arteta is not upto it. Timber has regressed, Trossard has regressed, Rice has regressed, Odergaard has regressed, Martinelli had regressed, Haverz had regressed. I wonder if they are bored, playing Artetaball. I know I am with it.
I think we have to acknowledge J A Slot’s first season achievements at Liverpool. It shows the strength of Liverpool as a squad and how good a manager they have. Credit to them. It also shows the gulf between us and them in every department. Maybe next year, eh?!
That’s point mate there is no gulf
That’s why it hurts
We simply let moment pass us by because we decided to give up
Slot is a better manager. While we have Arteta, Slot is better and Pep is better. So like some of us have been saying a while. Why do we stick with someone inferior.
In all, the fans are the greatest losers. They buy expensive tickets, they pay TP to go see games. Even for games you expect your team to win they lose or draw and it really hurts to be honest. I thing its different when you support a small team with not much expectations. They players on the other hand might just get disappointed and by weekend they all will get credit alerts and move on after all most of them are not even fans of the clubs they play for. Very pathetic.