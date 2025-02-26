Arsenal held to a draw against stubborn Nottingham Forest

Stubborn Nottingham Forest dealt another blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, holding the Gunners to a frustrating draw.

The game began with both teams battling to break the deadlock, but it was Arsenal who came closest early on, as Riccardo Calafiori was denied by the post. The Gunners showed far more urgency in attack compared to their defeat against West Ham, yet Forest proved equally resilient, matching their intensity.

The hosts defended with remarkable determination, while Arsenal continued to create chances in search of an opening. Despite their pressure, neither side could find the net before half-time, prompting Mikel Arteta to introduce Kieran Tierney for Calafiori in an attempt to change the game.

Mikel Merino went close with a well-struck effort, only to be denied by the Forest goalkeeper. The home side, however, remained patient, waiting for an opportunity of their own. When it finally arrived, Chris Wood forced a fine save from David Raya, giving Arsenal a moment of real concern.

Forest threatened again, but William Saliba produced a superb tackle to prevent Wood from getting a shot on goal. As the match neared its conclusion, the contest became more open, with both teams pushing forward. However, neither could find a breakthrough, and Arsenal were left to rue another missed opportunity in their pursuit of the title.