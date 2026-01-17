Arsenal held to a frustrating draw at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at the City Ground this evening, a frustrating outcome for the league leaders. The result felt like a missed opportunity for the Gunners, particularly with Manchester City losing to Manchester United earlier, which had opened the door for Arsenal to extend their advantage at the top of the table.
Arsenal began the match with purpose and intensity, clearly aware of what was at stake. They pushed forward early and attempted to impose their rhythm on the contest. However, Forest had no intention of allowing themselves to be overrun on home soil. Pride and survival were central to their approach, and they set out with a clear defensive plan from the opening minutes.
Forest frustrate Arsenal with discipline
Forest defended with organisation and commitment, focusing on denying Arsenal space and ensuring they did not concede. Their priority was clear: remain compact, absorb pressure and give themselves the possibility of capitalising on any opportunity that arose. Arsenal was forced to work hard for every opening, and while there were moments where the visitors came close, Forest largely succeeded in making life uncomfortable.
The Gunners enjoyed spells of control and created situations that suggested a breakthrough was possible, particularly in the first half. Despite being in good shape overall, they were unable to convert their pressure into a goal, and the match remained finely balanced heading into the interval.
Second half pressure without reward
After the break, the pattern of the game remained largely unchanged. Forest continued with their determined defending, while Arsenal searched for a way through a crowded defensive line. Arsenal pushed forward relentlessly, but clear chances remained limited.
Goalkeeper Matz Sels produced a series of strong saves to deny Arsenal, adding to the sense of frustration among the away side. There was also a moment of controversy when Arsenal appealed for a penalty, only for the decision to go against them following a VAR review.
Ultimately, Forest held firm. Sean Dyche’s side showed resilience and resolve, managing to slow down the league leaders and secure a valuable point. For Arsenal, the draw represented a setback in the title race, underlining how difficult even seemingly favourable fixtures can be.
Once again we fail to capitalise on dropped points around us. We’re our own worst enemy. Do we really want this title? I do wonder at times… Imagine losing it to Unai
Dan was right once again 👍
It will be okay
The one time we do it , it will be easier from then on
The positive is if I said yesterday we will end the weekend 7 points clear of City you take It ?
So small steps
I think pressure is crushing MA and therefore the players. Zero goals when you can go 9 points clear is a clear indication of crumbling
Arsenal got exactly what we deserved. Dont play your best players and underestimate a Sean Dyche side. This team cannot handle the pressure of a title race and I fear for the weeks ahead. Gyokeres, can we sell in January? I think this signing beats out Willian for worst in recent memory. Odegaard, it’s time we move on from him this summer. The media went after him for not being much of a captain and it’s obvious now why. These guys dont have it in them.
I think Gyokeres will only be shipped out in the summer. An expensive mistake from Berta who made similar ones at Atletico Madrid with Felix and Cunha
Eze is also another luxurious signing from Berta
Trossard should be replaced as well, regardless of our final league position
Just when you think the squad is close to being completed lol. But I agree on everything you’ve just said. Gyokeres out as soon as humanely possible, still need a LW for next season, and also need an AM now. Two seasons of Martin playing like this you have to accept he’s not the player he was before and just move forward.
Villa can move 4 points behind – we are throwing away opportunity after opportunity. Let’s hope we don’t live to regret that come May.
wow that was terrible to watch.!! and we have man utd.
coming up.. they will destroy us if they play as they did
today.. we must rest players vs Inter !!
I can’t speak as I thought this would be a good win. Crap performance but still didn’t lose
We’re actually lucky
Thank God it was Man Utd, Man City played today & they had already dropped points
I think this match has shown Arteta that those backup players are not good enough – should remain used as just substitutes
I believe we’ll see something different after today, i.e He’ll stop starting Martinelli, Noni (unless it’s a winnable match at the Emirates)
I’m sure he already knows Gyokeres is currently the worst Striker in the team – he’s just giving him enough rope
Rice and Martinelli missed sitters in the first half. I think Aina’s handball wasn’t a natural position and should give us a penalty
I also believe Arteta shouldn’t have taken Martinelli out and he should’ve replaced Timber with Lewis-Skelly, because there were too few passes to the left wing
I hope Jesus or Havertz will be a starter in the next EPL game, because Gyokeres’ link-up play and aerial ability aren’t good. If Havertz played, we would’ve had more aerial threat in attacking set-pieces
Nothing about Gyokeres is good
Guy’s shit
We dont have mentality to capitalize. Dan predicted it very well. The team needs a psychologist.
I would throw the game on Tuesday and use the whole week with the shrink.
When City lost I was fearing the worst. Cause we arent’ the type of team that goes 9 points clear in a title race. We all watch Arsenal every week and how often does the team ever make any match a comfortable watch? Everything has to be a struggle with Arsenal. Zero killer instinct and unfortunately predictably tragic side. It’s setting up for a bottle.
Painfull spectacle, that was some ugly performance from a team vying for the title. Everything short of spectacular. And i say this because i know we can do way better! We were not even short of players, come to think of it.
Awful performance. Yet again, no urgency or intensity.
Too much tippy-tappy football without end product. Why cant we just go at teams from the first moment -knowing we have a very strong defence and dont concede too many goals.
Last two games, City have dropped points before us and we go and fluff our lines and drop points.
They look like they have stage fright.
We’re limping our way to the league – however i do believe City will turn a corner very soon at which point, we could be in trouble.
Haaland can’t stay silenced forever so yea inevitable they pick up form again.
That’s 2 games in a row to widen the gap and we just don’t show up! Really disappointing honestly. Arteta and the player can do better. Was sooooo nas I couldn’t even listen to post match interview.
We have widened the gap. Yesterday we had a 6 point lead and today we have a 7 point lead
Arteta is just lucky the club has bought him many many excellent players. He is just bang average on tactics. He can’t coach a team to win against stubborn teams. We pass the ball for the sake of passing. How is Odegaard still starting games? He is just average and he does nothing to inspire the team as a captain. We have missed a big opportunity to increase our lead. A win by Villa will put massive pressure on the team. How does Nwaneri fail to get minutes when our attack is so flat these days. I would still go with Skelly at left back as Timber is not doing enough there and he could do with some rest. If we fail to win the EPL Arteta must go. We are wasting so much talent
Obviously I wanted to win and have a 9 point lead over City but 7 points is still one point better than yesterday
Also, we played away which is usually tough
So I’m okay about today.
Forest were most worthy of a point today and we’ll deserved. What is striking me lately though is our lack of control and confidence in games where we should be dominating. Especially when others are faltering around them. MA’s miss-guided confidence in Goykares beggars belief. It has to be about his stubbornness. Even when it’s so obvious, he still starts him. Overall, I’m not entirely sure we have it in us to compete for the EPL still. We might be top, but do we really think we can stay there?
I just think the team needs a better approach or plan, Arteta has been way too negative at times. Why play Merino ahead of Eze, we just can’t be playing Rice, Zubi & Merino at same time. So Eze is £67 mil wasted? Also Timber as LB not helping in attack at all. I hope Havertz gets to full fitness, he’s a better option than Jesus & Gyokeres.
Still think Merino should be coming in as our false 9. best our attack looked without Havertz in it. He is just playing Jesus and Gyokeres there because thats their traditional roles but they aren’t delivering.
This team has the gift of making even a good situation feel bad. We have actually increased our lead over City this week, City looked dead on their feet no fight no hunger no mentality. 7 pts lead in January but even then it feels like we’re the one winless in 4 and crashing out the title race.
A very tough game , it was the proverbial unmovable object and the unstoppable force type of game. Nothing more the boys could have done and I like the approach to the game and the boys played well we were just unlucky that we couldn’t score. The only reason arsenal fans would be frustrated and perplexed is that we all knew city115 dropped points and this felt like an opportunity that was squandered. But realistically we played a Sean dyche side , we all know very well how Sean dyche sets up his team, plus we know when it comes to arsenal every team tends to raise Thier game. I fault no one although we should have scored in the first half , this was one of those games where we should have snatched and grab that one goal and see that game out but it didn’t happen and a point is not bad in the general scheme of things. It’s not panic stations yet it’s just worry and frustration that we should capitalise on slip ups of our nearest rivals.:
Good (not great) performance, luck wasn’t on our side and it our winning the league would be remember not by our performance but by how bad other teams are.
Arteta needs to rest as many players as he can in that Inter game so they play well against man united.
Our winning the league is going to depend heavily on Aston villas games .
COYG.
Pep serving up the title on a platter yet Arteta refuses to help himself .
Gyokeres and Odegaard awful once again but will no doubt start the next match .
1 point better off though from last match day so not all bad .
Onto the next ….
Oliver must hate Arsenal. Totally factual objective penalty. VAR should hang their heads in disgrace.
Did you see our wingers hugging touchline without opponent 20 yards from them? Why couldn’t we recycle the ball to them more quickly without slowing everything down and billboarding that’s where we were working it? Forest game plan was to be narrow and deny every bit of space centrally, but that game plan gifted us the wings and crossing to work with, yet we continually played so narrow and in front their defence and midfield too.
Other take outs.
It was a penalty, deliberate mindful scooping arm to ball to prevent corner.
Forrest made more dangerous driving runs at our defence than we did at theirs – how come?
It’s two nil nils in a row, what does this suggest to you?
Timber may be a little too right footed for left back, so getting forward ends with turning back and laying off.
Gyok couldn’t outrun Murillo despite working a yard headstart? For all the Forest talismans qualities as a player, I have more pace than Murillo, and so have you.
Really poor performance. You wouldn’t think we were playing for the PL Title. If we continue to play without passion and commitment, the we will repeat our second place. That’s for sure. The match is yet another proof that we are missing a consistant goal scorer. Martinelle, what can I say: a hero one day and a villain the next. Gyökeres poor once again, my patience with him has long run out. Everybody can see now it was a big mistake to buy him.
Now I have set my mind that we won’t win the league.
Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
So I don’t get too disappointed.
Might have to win it like Leicester with low points total.
The only attacking identity Arteta has developed is set piece play. He has ruined open play attacking football at the club. No clear identity when they are in posession. Doesn’t matter who plays in AMF, they play bad 9 out of 10 games.
Also hate players antics like Saka, Jesus and Merino after referee decisions against or for them. Just get on with the game.
If Aston Villa can get a couple of attacking players in this window, they will have a chance to win it.
Arteta got it wrong today but most of the blame got to fall on Martinelli. You can’t be missing from there.
Martinelli, Madueke and Gyokores can’t start together ever again. They have the average technical ability of an average league one player. They have the football brains of a Sunday league player . Athletic ability will only get you so far and against a low block that’s where it ends.
Next up Jesus. Why does like look like prime R9 when we are winning in a game but when we are behind or drawing he ghosts. Merino or Havertz as false nine for the remainder of the season is our best option.
Inter up next. I don’t want to see Rice, Timber, Gabriel, Saka, Zumbendi anywhere near the starting 11. I would take a 5-0 drubbing at the san Siro if it meant we beat united on Sunday.
On a final note it wouldn’t be very arsenal to be 9 points clear in January. Still in 4 competitions no need for the doom and gloom.
Everyone is writing Villa off.
They might just do a Leicester and go on and win the league since Arsenal and Man City are just dropping points.
Same pattern of results as last season. Paper over cracks with set piece goals early in the season, then draw many games. Only difference is title rivals are playing bad as well.
I’m going to blame Arteta. How can the attack be this blunt after spending so much money? There is not even two players who link up consistently.
A few seasons back we had Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka all on double figures for goals and each one gave many assist to the other. That has now disappeared.
I would of preferred if we had not started 8 of the same players , 3 days ok as we did today. We might have the nicked 3 points.
Now we have 2 more games in 7 days. We must not start anyone against Milan we did today. The CL we are through.
There is a predictable theme this season . We are more likely drop points when we’ve played a few days before. Normal you may say, but if we don’t rotate properly in cup games we aren’t winning this league. The squad clearly is not fit enough they should be capable of 2 games in a week with almost equal intensity.
We are not.
Three big signings all fail to deliver. Gykores, Madueke and Eze. Arteta has to take responsibility.
Can’t pull the trigger on another big signing now after spending so much on these players. Squad is also too big up in attack.
I just saw an Arsenal side playing with the handbrake on again. Less pressing, poor off the ball. Second to most 50/50s and generally over passing backwards and sideways again. Starting Goykares is simply mind boggling. There’s so much that needs to change and yet it’s the same thing as usual. I don’t see a side ready to finish strong..
Arteta either underrated Forrest or he overrated his second eleven. Had he started with his best eleven Arsenal would have sure won the match. It is what is: let me believe he has learnt his lessons from now onwards
Am I disappointed we didn’t win? Yes
Am I surprised that Dyche is still a thorn in Arsenal’s side? No. It’s what he does. And he has been superlative at doing so.
So far this weekend Arsenal didn’t lose -and we await what befalls us over the next couple of days until the Villa’s result comes in. Arsenal are still in a great position. Still quite a few games to go. Still quite a few games for the teams below us
… to make a mess of it.