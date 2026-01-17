Arsenal held to a frustrating draw at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at the City Ground this evening, a frustrating outcome for the league leaders. The result felt like a missed opportunity for the Gunners, particularly with Manchester City losing to Manchester United earlier, which had opened the door for Arsenal to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Arsenal began the match with purpose and intensity, clearly aware of what was at stake. They pushed forward early and attempted to impose their rhythm on the contest. However, Forest had no intention of allowing themselves to be overrun on home soil. Pride and survival were central to their approach, and they set out with a clear defensive plan from the opening minutes.

Forest frustrate Arsenal with discipline

Forest defended with organisation and commitment, focusing on denying Arsenal space and ensuring they did not concede. Their priority was clear: remain compact, absorb pressure and give themselves the possibility of capitalising on any opportunity that arose. Arsenal was forced to work hard for every opening, and while there were moments where the visitors came close, Forest largely succeeded in making life uncomfortable.

The Gunners enjoyed spells of control and created situations that suggested a breakthrough was possible, particularly in the first half. Despite being in good shape overall, they were unable to convert their pressure into a goal, and the match remained finely balanced heading into the interval.

Second half pressure without reward

After the break, the pattern of the game remained largely unchanged. Forest continued with their determined defending, while Arsenal searched for a way through a crowded defensive line. Arsenal pushed forward relentlessly, but clear chances remained limited.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels produced a series of strong saves to deny Arsenal, adding to the sense of frustration among the away side. There was also a moment of controversy when Arsenal appealed for a penalty, only for the decision to go against them following a VAR review.

Ultimately, Forest held firm. Sean Dyche’s side showed resilience and resolve, managing to slow down the league leaders and secure a valuable point. For Arsenal, the draw represented a setback in the title race, underlining how difficult even seemingly favourable fixtures can be.