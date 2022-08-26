Arsenal heroes set for lap of honour for PL clash

Arsenal Women champions will do lap of honour at Emirates for Arsenal v Fulham game

Arsenal women’s team, including continental champions Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza, will be special guests at the men’s first-team game against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

The day will be a special occasion as we aim to mark Mikel Arteta’s 100th league match in charge with a fourth-straight league win. There will also be an extra bit of special magic on show during half-time as the squad will participate in a lap of honour led by Arsenal Women´s successful quartet.

This will give you the chance the show your gratitude, as well as your support ahead of the upcoming Women´s Super League season. Our women’s team will be back at Emirates Stadium on September 24th for the North London derby, which has already sold 35,000 tickets.

Leah captained England to Euro 2022 glory, with Beth scooping the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot accolades, and Lotte also at the forefront of efforts to increase the ease of participation for young girls inspired by their success.

Meanwhile, Rafaelle lead Brazil to Copa America glory, helping her nation lift the trophy, without conceding a single goal in the process.

The players will do their lap of honour around the Emirates Stadium pitch during the interval of the Fulham game, so make sure you stay in your seats to show your appreciation for the Arsenal Women´s squad!

Supporters can also attend the Arsenal Women´s opening two home games of the WSL by purchasing tickets for the home opener against Brighton, as well as the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

