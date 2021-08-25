Arsenal hierarchy still trust Mikel Arteta despite their awful start to the season

For a club that has already spent £130million on new signings, Arsenal has made a worrying start to this Premier League season.

The Gunners have lost their opening two matches against Brentford and Chelsea and some of the club’s fans have called for Mikel Arteta to be sacked.

A group of disgruntled fans even confronted him after their match against Chelsea as he drove home.

The former midfielder knows he has to deliver in this campaign if he wants to keep his job and must feel under pressure now that things have started badly.

After missing out on European football last season, the last thing the Gunners needed was a mediocre start to this one.

Unfortunately, two losses from their opening two league games of the campaign is beyond mediocre.

However, The Daily Mail claims that Arteta still has the trust of the Arsenal board who believe that the Spaniard has been unlucky.

They feel that his preparation for the start of this season has been affected by the covid outbreak that has hit the club’s squad.

They were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their opening game of the season and Lacazette was still unavailable for their match against Chelsea, with Ben White also missing the visit of the Blues after testing positive as well.