Arsenal hires popular online specialist for coaching role

Arsenal has added famous specialist Hussein Isa, also known as ‘Tekkers Guru’, to their coaching staff from next season, according to a report.

The Gunners have already started planning for the next campaign as they do well domestically this term.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form and knows they must bolster their playing and non-playing staff to maintain the standard they have created this term.

A report on The Athletic reveals they have appointed Isa as a first-team coach and some fans will know him from his time as a player for the England Futsal team.

He has also doubled for superstars like Lionel Messi in some exciting commercials and the Gunners hope he will bring some expertise to their backroom.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need the best men we can get on our team to make it continue developing well and Isa has been around the game long enough to be helpful.

Mikel Arteta has impressive judgement and we trust him to want to work with only the best coaches and players, so Isa should do well on our books.

Hopefully, we can also add some good players to the squad by the next transfer windows to make it even stronger.

