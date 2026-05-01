Arsenal history: The injured hero and the FA Cup final that changed everything

90 years on, remembering Arsenal’s “Drake Final” triumph

With Arsenal’s current league frustrations, it can sometimes help to look back at the moments that shaped this club’s greatness. One such moment came 90 years ago, when Arsenal secured only their second FA Cup in history, a victory that would later be remembered as the “Drake Final”.

At the time, few could have imagined that Arsenal would go on to become the most successful club in FA Cup history, now boasting 14 titles.

Arsenal’s rise during the Golden era

The Gunners were enjoying a golden era during the 1930s, winning five English top flight titles as well as two FA Cups. This success was built under the leadership of Herbert Chapman and later George Allison, two figures who helped shape Arsenal into the club we know today.

Before Chapman’s arrival in 1925, Arsenal had struggled to compete for major honours. They had only returned to the First Division six years earlier in 1919, following a controversial vote backed by then chairman Sir Henry Norris.

By the time Chapman passed away from pneumonia in 1934, with Allison taking over shortly afterwards, Arsenal had already secured two league titles in 1931 and 1933, along with an FA Cup in 1932. They were also on course for an unprecedented league hat trick, which would be completed in 1935.

However, the 1935 to 1936 season proved more difficult. An ageing squad, injuries, and a strong Sunderland side prevented Arsenal from dominating the league. It became clear in the closing stages that a league quadruple was unlikely, particularly with key striker Ted Drake missing large parts of the campaign. Drake had been instrumental the previous season, scoring 44 goals, a club record that still stands.

The “Drake Final” and a moment of history

Despite their league struggles, Arsenal still had one final opportunity for silverware in the FA Cup. They reached the final where they faced Second Division side Sheffield United, a match many expected Allison’s team to win.

In the 24 hours leading up to the final, it appeared that Drake would miss out due to injury. However, in a late decision, he was included in the squad, setting the stage for what would become known as the “Drake Final”.

Sheffield United pushed Arsenal throughout the match and came close to taking the lead in the first half when Jack Dodds struck the woodwork. Arsenal, not at their dominant best, had to withstand sustained pressure.

Then, in the 74th minute, the decisive moment arrived. Drake, heavily bandaged, found the net to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory and secure their second FA Cup triumph.

Half a century later, Drake reflected on the goal, saying, “I remember when I scored the winning goal, I shook hands with my teammates, we didn’t kiss and all that nonsense in those days.” He also recalled spotting his wife among the 93,384 spectators at Wembley.

Allison’s Arsenal would go on to win their final league title of the decade in 1938, finishing just one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Drake remained a key figure in one of Arsenal’s greatest attacking line ups, alongside Cliff Bastin, who held the club’s goalscoring record of 178 goals for 58 years until it was broken by Ian Wright, Alex James, one of the most skilful midfielders of his era, and Ray Bowden, known for both his creativity and intelligence.

Reflecting on his success, Drake once said he had been “blessed with a quiet, stable and good family life,” a comment he made in Arsenal’s 1981 to 1982 First Division Stoke City home programme in the “Where are they now?” section.

Liam Harding (Ted Drake’s great grandson)

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