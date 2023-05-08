Arsenal History – Great Video of Vintage Arsenal v Chelsea 1952 FA Cup Semi-Final

It’s not often that you find extremely good ancient Black and White footage of classic football games, but this one from Pathe news is excellent, and I was informed about by the great JustArsenal regular Ken1945.…

This is what I have managed to find out about the tie….

The 1952 FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea was arranged for 29 March 1952 at White Hart Lane. The match was abandoned due to heavy snow.

A replay was held on 5th April but this time it kicked off but yet again got abandoned in the 72rd minute to to more heavy snow!

It was rearranged again for 7th April 1952 at the same venue, which Arsenal won 3–0. The replay was also played in difficult conditions, but Arsenal were able to overcome the conditions and win 3–0. Freddie Cox scored twice for Arsenal, with Doug Lishman scoring the other goal.

The victory meant that Arsenal reached the FA Cup final for the second year in a row. They would go on to win the final 2–0 against Newcastle United.

The 1952 FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea was a memorable match for a number of reasons. It was the first time that an FA Cup semi-final had been abandoned due to snow. It was also the first time that Arsenal had reached the FA Cup final for two years in a row.

Here is the video of the last game……

And here is why the first game was abandoned. I don’t know why they even bothered with an inspection!