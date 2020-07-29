Arsenal hit a roadblock in their quest to sign Thomas Partey

Arsenal might have ended their pursuit of Thomas Partey if the latest update on that is to be believed.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the Ghanaian midfielder for a long time now, with Mikel Arteta targeting him as a fine addition to his midfield.

Atletico Madrid wants to keep hold of the midfielder, but he has a release clause like all players in Spain and it can be triggered by any team that can afford it.

The Gunners will struggle to pay the 50 million euros that is written into his current deal with the Spanish side and they have been looking at how to land him without paying all that money.

Some reports have claimed that the Gunners will sign him in a swap deal that might see the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi go the other way.

However, the latest update on his future from journalist David Vinuesa Malbac, who covers Atletico-based news for the likes of Libertad Digital and Eurosport, the Gunners have told the Spaniards that they will not pay his release clause.

In return, the Spaniards have informed them that they will not negotiate his transfer fee either, so at the moment it is deadlocked.