Arsenal hit Sheffield United for five with Eddie Nketiah on fire

Arsenal went to Sheffield with a much-changed team from the one that started against Sevilla, and despite Sheffield’s lowly position in the table they came out fighting and stopped the Gunners even getting one shot on their goal in the first half hour.

But then we found a way through with Declan Rice earning a great desist with a perfect pass to Nketiah in the centre, and he dealt with it brilliantly and it was smashed into the net. Come on you Gunners!

We seemed to calm ourselves as the goal settled our nerves, and we carried on peppering the Blades defence and managed another couple of shots before half-time but went into the dressing room happily but only with a 1-0 lead.

But we had found our scoring boots, or Eddia did, as he put us 2-0 up within 5 minutes of the restart as the keeper could hold in incoming corner, and luckily there was Eddie on the scenr first and made no mistake putting into the top of the net.

Well, everyone thought that Jesus getting injured would be a problem in our next few games, I even heard someone say the usual “You’ll never win the title with Nketiah as centre-forward”, but what a worthy substitute to have around!

His third was the best of the lot in my eyes as it was a screamer from outside the box, making a great hat-trick of the different scoring techniques. Well done Eddie, I hope he can do it again at Newcastle.

Arsenal have completely dominated the second half and not even letting the Blades get a look in on the ball. I wonder what the possession stats are?

Ten minutes before the end Fabio Vieira was fouled right on the edge of the penalty area. but the VAR check certainly took their time and it could have gone either wway with his foot halfway on the line, but they finally decided to give us a penalty, which they gave to Vieira as he had earned it… And HE SCORES! 4-0 to the Gunners and our Goal Difference suddenly got better!

But there was still time for Tomiyasu to make it 5-0 in the 96th minute.

A commanding performance by our rotated side. We may have all expected an easy game, but you still have to play the 11 men in front of you, and this Arsenal proved their superiority and we carry on our unbeaten record with an easy win.

Onwards and upwards!

———————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…