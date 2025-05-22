Arsenal hold advantage in race for key target as United hopes fade

For Viktor Gyökeres to join Arsenal this summer, it may now come down to one key question: do the Gunners truly believe he is the missing piece, and are they prepared to pay the reported £55 million it would take to bring him to North London?
Few would argue against Arsenal’s need for a top-class goal scorer. And among the many forwards linked, Gyökeres stands out as one of the most convincing candidates.
The Swedish international has been in outstanding form for Sporting CP. With just one league game remaining, he has already scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Primeira Liga matches. Across all competitions, his tally rises to a remarkable 53 goals and 13 assists, figures that separate him from nearly every other striker on the market.
United’s reported bid debunked as Arsenal lead the race
Earlier this week, L’Équipe claimed that Manchester United had made the first formal move for Gyökeres. However, Sport Witness later reported that these claims were inaccurate, following a thorough check of Portuguese sources.
Rather than being close to landing the striker, United appear to be well behind in the race, while Arsenal remain in a far stronger position to secure his signature. The Gunners are thought to be seriously considering Gyökeres as a summer target, with reports suggesting that Arsenal’s sporting director is a strong admirer of the former Coventry City forward.
No Champions League, no deal for United?
United’s failure to win the UEFA Europa League final and secure Champions League qualification could prove decisive. For a player at the peak of his powers, turning down the Champions League, particularly in a year when he has been among Europe’s most prolific forwards, seems highly unlikely.
With United’s chances fading, the decision now appears to rest with Arsenal. If the Gunners are willing to activate Gyökeres’ release clause, they could very well land a striker who fits the mould of what Mikel Arteta’s project has been crying out for.
So, the question is no longer who leads the race, but whether Arsenal are ready to make their move..
Daniel O
I always said that it was up to Arsenal and not Man United or Amorim with this Gyökeres rumour.
If Arsenal really wanted him then he would have chosen us over Man United weather they won the Europa or not. May be United would be a more attractive proposition in terms of wages if that’s what Gyökeres is more after. But I do feel like he could get that at Arsenal on top of being in a much more competitive team.
The guy is 27 years old, in his prime and going to Man United at the moment would be a weird move on his part. At least at Arsenal you already have a stable structure and core of players that just needs a little tweak here and there to get to the Top.
Man United are at that stage that Arteta was at between 2019 and 2021. They are in real doodoo currently.
But we will see.. You never know.
MU are not in CL do I think he wouldn’t go there.
Gyokeres is a proven goals corer as his stats in the Portuguese league have shown. But many fans are skeptical if he could replicate his goal scoring feat in the EPL given the gulf in quality between the two leagues.
For me, I’d go for a younger option who is talented enough as to grow into the team.
That’s why names like Joao Pedro, Ben Sesko and Hugo Ekitike excite me more.
These kind would not only strengthen the team now but would also be the future as they would achieve their prime while at club.
I read somewhere today Gykorers’ uncle claiming that the family have discussed and agreed that the player should remain at Sporting.
I know it could just be one of those things and utterances you see and hear in football particularly during the season of transfer rumours and speculations.
But our club hierarchy should not dismiss it offhand; it could be a red flag signalling that the club cast its net further afield
That would make absolutely no sense to me. Why would a 27 year old Gyokeres in his prime want to stay in the Portuguese league? This is the opportunity every player hopes for in their careers. When the big English, Spanish, German, Italian etc clubs come calling you take that opportunity to move to one of them.
You want one of those big clubs on your CV together with ridiculous wages.
This is his last big pay day contract at the age of 27. May be even the Saudi League for the money.
I just don’t see how staying at Sporting Lisbon makes any sense for him at the moment.
But that’s my personal opinion.
👍😊
How many times a year do media outlets amp up this (and that player will be joining us – only for it not to happen. Iv no confidence whatsoever that Gyökeres’ release means he is about join us. With that said we will likely be surprised by who Arteta pics to lead the arsenal line next season. Id watch out for other names coming into the mix. WHY? Its because our number 1 interest is widely known its Isak, if he doesn’t come its not a give its going to be his international team mate.
So watch out for the likes of Rodrigo, Ekiteke, or Joao Pedro. Arsene used to intrduce players not any of us (at that time) were even aware of. I’m thinking there’s going to be a surprise element to who the arsenal coach chooses to lead the line – Jus sayin.