Arsenal hold advantage in race for key target as United hopes fade

For Viktor Gyökeres to join Arsenal this summer, it may now come down to one key question: do the Gunners truly believe he is the missing piece, and are they prepared to pay the reported £55 million it would take to bring him to North London?

Few would argue against Arsenal’s need for a top-class goal scorer. And among the many forwards linked, Gyökeres stands out as one of the most convincing candidates.

The Swedish international has been in outstanding form for Sporting CP. With just one league game remaining, he has already scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Primeira Liga matches. Across all competitions, his tally rises to a remarkable 53 goals and 13 assists, figures that separate him from nearly every other striker on the market.

United’s reported bid debunked as Arsenal lead the race

Earlier this week, L’Équipe claimed that Manchester United had made the first formal move for Gyökeres. However, Sport Witness later reported that these claims were inaccurate, following a thorough check of Portuguese sources.

Rather than being close to landing the striker, United appear to be well behind in the race, while Arsenal remain in a far stronger position to secure his signature. The Gunners are thought to be seriously considering Gyökeres as a summer target, with reports suggesting that Arsenal’s sporting director is a strong admirer of the former Coventry City forward.

No Champions League, no deal for United?

United’s failure to win the UEFA Europa League final and secure Champions League qualification could prove decisive. For a player at the peak of his powers, turning down the Champions League, particularly in a year when he has been among Europe’s most prolific forwards, seems highly unlikely.

With United’s chances fading, the decision now appears to rest with Arsenal. If the Gunners are willing to activate Gyökeres’ release clause, they could very well land a striker who fits the mould of what Mikel Arteta’s project has been crying out for.

So, the question is no longer who leads the race, but whether Arsenal are ready to make their move..

Daniel O

