Arsenal hold on for the draw after Saints second-half fightback

Arsenal just about held on for the 1-1 draw at the St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon, with Southampton having threatened to steal all three points late on.
The Gunners started the match in the usual fashion, with our foot straight down on the pedal to put our rivals immediately on the back foot, and it didn’t take long before we found the opening goal.
Ben White’s cross was met by Xhaka on the edge of the six-yard box, who lashed his effort into the roof of the net, giving rival goalkeeper Bazunu no chance of denying us the early lead.
We continued to dominate the remainder of the half, but the other talking points come from a yellow card for young star Bukayo Saka, who was penalised for simulation while Jesus closed out the half by forcing a late save in the middle of the goal.
Things changed in the second-half however, with our rivals enjoying much more time in our final third, and when the Saints found an equaliser with Stuart Armstrong finishing off a neat team move to steer the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale, I feared we could end up losing the tie.
Martin Odegaard did manage to get the ball in the back of the net, but Kieran Tierney had allowed the ball to trickle over the goal line before he played the ball into the Norwegian, and it was swiftly chalked off.
Nketiah, Tierney and Vieira were brought on for White, Martinelli and Odegaard as we look to freshen things up in attack, but the flow of the game remained in favour of the home side, while our best efforts to gain momentum were halted by fouls, and the it wasn’t a pleasant watch.
We shared the spoils in a game which you could say was a fair result, given that we were the clear better side in the opening 45 minutes, but the reality is that we had to hold on when it counted, and were lucky to escape with a point in the end.
Has talk of a title push affected our preparation, or do Southampton just deserve credit for stopping us from playing our game?
Patrick
Beautiful goal by Soton and we should’ve scored more than one goal in the first half, but we were unlucky. Tomiyasu made a few awkward first touches and I think our midfielders were instructed to pass to the right side more often
We really need Zinchenko back ASAP, otherwise Tierney has got to step up in his position. Hopefully Zinchenko isn’t an injury-prone player
If its not broken don’t fix it but when you know it will break what do you do. Do you watch it to break or you put measures in place so that it wouldn’t??Tomiyasu is not a LB. It should be either him or White at RB. Tierney is far better there and even in the Europa he played well enough to start this match.
Fatigue seems to be setting in
I said the same thing after our 3-1 win to Bodo Glimt at home that intensity has dropped. Arteta must rotate and let some players breathe. Albeit he must do so wisely.
Arteta himself told great players don’t have problem in playing 2 games a week, so he refused rotating our key players. He seems delusional after few of his decisions went right, he thinks whatever he does is masterstroke. It’s not one game off to blame fatigue but last few matches we all know how lucky we have been despite poor performance. We can’t rely on luck for 38 matches. Yes 2-3 match luck can win us but other 35 we have to play good. But our creativity has vanished at the moment and too slow and predictable in final 3rd. So let’s accept the real ability of our team n keep expectation at bay.
Tomiyasu defended well against Liverpool in the LB position, but we can’t expect him to make good left-footed passes all the time
I guess Arteta wanted to nullify Joe Aribo’s aerial threat on our left wing, hence Tomiyasu played there
At the upcoming EL game in Netherlands, I bet Tomiyasu will be back in the RB position to shut Gakpo down and Tierney will play LB again
He doesn’t have the right balance of defense and attack to play consistently as a LB. He can be used to shut down dangerous wingers but he should be played more often as a RB.
Let’s stop expecting too much from bang average Arsenal team. This result has been coming for sometime after below average recent performance. The old Arsenal is back , and let’s return to our old expectations.
@vz, I don’t think So.
This team has done so well. They deserve the credit.
We drew this weekend. Liverpool lost to Forest.
Arteta has to rotate more though.
We move
Arteta should stop playing his league 11 in Europe with little change. We can see we are running out of steam but ge keeps putting them in Europe week after week. League should be priority. What if we don’t top the table and gave to play 2 more matches. Give opportunity to other players they will love to have more game time.
I am really not concerned about the result, we are still top of the league but the way we have been playing is really concerning. The connection, that determination to get the ball back, and the effectiveness of pressing is really seem to have been lost. We we continue like this then it’s only matter of time when we will be fighting for 4th place.
Based on our previous games, I repeatedly said our team is good enough to finish fourth
Expecting them to challenge Man City for EPL title will be too much, since our team aren’t on that level yet
The competition is still long though, so everything could change after World Cup
Tierney did fine when he played today. Tomi at LB wasn’t bad today it just wasn’t needed. A better player in that position was on the bench.
Agree
Tierney offers more going forward….
If White at RB, Tomi at LB and Tierney on the bench is such a good decision then why does Arteta always shuffle them when going gets tough?? He also takes long in making subs even when it’s obvious there are underperformers. Sometimes we play great but others times its like last season. We need to rotate a bit to create more competition. We are at the top so there should be greater responsibility to maintain our position. The ref wasn’t good but I don’t buy that cheap idea of bias. I’m happy we drew but didn’t lose so this can teach us some sense and urgency.
There is a huge difference in quality between our first 11 and the subs, exept for Tireny and Tomi. In midfield and attack there is not a single player we can rotate without massive drop in quality, exept maybe for Viera. So I don’t balme Arteta for not rotating today, but we should rotate heavily against PSV, and buy 2-3 good players for midfield and attack in early January.
It’s not necessarily about rotating but finding some balance. It’s too much of the same things. I disagree about the bench too. The subs we have are good enough to affect the game. They may not have been good today but I’ve seen them impact matches from the bench well enough.
I am not sure how Niketiah looks good enough for you…
Also there is something going wrong for Viera..
After that Brentford game his performance has dropped drastically…
He was poor against PSV and Bodo
He’s not playing well at all at the moment but he was doing very well off the bench when the season started that he could’ve even been a starter. Anytime he came on from the bench he looked like the best player but now he’s doing badly. I only hope he picks up but I still feel there should be some rotation.
they might affect games, my point was that their level is way below our starting 11. Nelson, Eddie, Sambi are miles appart from our first 11. there is no real competition for places since it is clear who are our best 11, at least in the midfiel and attack. we need some 3-4 top quality players not as squade players but as first team real challngers.
And that’s why we need Tielamans.
Some of the fans may argue that he is not good enough but he is better that what we have back in the Midfield…
That’s not true. Nketiah and Vieira are not far off from the first team. Their levels have dropped especially Nketiah who was doing very well when the season started but I think not playing has affect him. I think Vieira can also displace Odegaard who hasn’t been great. Also there must still be rotation because sometimes starters can be off form. You can’t just maintain the same team over and over.
Yes you can’t maintain the same team over and over but that’s where squad depth is key element..
City dropped Foden replaced with Grelish..
That’s what you call squad depth..
I still believe city also doesn’t have squad depth in all areas..
If Haaland and KDB gets injured for few weeks at the same time then City doesn’t have anyone who could replace these 2..
But at the moment City has better squad depth compared to us
Viera is a huge drop in quality too
He’s a good player but presently he has no effect on the team
Doesn’t create, doesn’t dictate play
People will say he’s scored two goals
Odergarrd has scored goals too, his role in the team is to actually create chances, which he is also doing but Viera is just so shy and hides
He is not even able to keep the ball, let alone creating chances..
After Brentford game his performance has dropped drastically…
We have certainly lost some of gas going forward…
We need depth for tittle push..
May be next summer if we add 3-4 genuine quality players then we may push tittle next season
Odegaard hasn’t been doing much. I don’t think he’d be at this level if he was on the bench and this is considering how he starts week in week out. I think he’s a fan favorite but can also be overrated at times. I expect more but he’s getting away with a lot of above average performances because people don’t rate Vieira.
Odergarrd still creates load of chances
He’s still by mile the best creator in the team
We scored against PSV almost immediately he came on for Viera with him being involved in the goal
The goal against Leeds, he was involved
Today he created a couple for Jesus who couldn’t put them away
Odergaard is still behind 65% of our goals and 90% behind everything that comes via Saka’s wing
Odegaard is starting week in week out compared to Vieira. I’m not saying Vieira is better right now but then looking at the way Odegaard is playing it is more than possible that he can be displaced from the line-up if Vieira can do better given the same chances. Odegaard has been good but hasn’t been as great as you or others make him out to be.
You’re right he’s been good not great
But Who’s be great in our team recently ?
Saka I think
Maybe Ben White & Ramsdale too
Not Jesus, Not even Saliba – most of the team’s been good not great
Yes but Odegaard is supposed to do more as the one who creates and captain of the team. He gets away with several above average performances because he’s likable. He’s part of the players Arteta needs to rotate to create more competition in the team. Overall I don’t think any of our players have been great but I believe they will pick up and have a great season.
Nice
You’re correct there
U know Smith-Rowe was at a time ahead of Martinelli
Martinelli fought to displace Smith-Rowe from the starting line up
I remember Lacazette doing that also and even Odergaard had to do it at the beginning of last season if u remember – 442 was working for Arteta with Lacazette being the person behind the Striker
Odergaard produced performances from the bench to send Lacazette back to the bench
Viera almost doesn’t merit a substitution even at the moment, prove your mettle from the bench
To put it in context Smith-Rowe isn’t a pure winger and Odegaard on any day is a better No. 10 than Laca. These two starting was just a matter of time. Rotation can be used to keep players fresh and raise competition. Sometimes even the better player can be off form.
You can see our players are already tiring. We were poor, i won’t blame the ref.
Can’t win them all, onto the next game.
When we can’t put up with not winning then we start blaming the ref and saying they have a bias when that has no basis. Thry are just incompetent. We missed several chances and made a lot of poor final balls in that first half. We have ourselves to blame
Very poor again. If we continue this against better opposition it won’t end well.
Tired performance – too tired to even play the system well which is where we fell down second half. Partey can’t play 90 minutes (never could) in a high octane game. Nervous at the back, Ode and Jesus never at the game and Nketiah and Vieira were extremely poor. Yes the ref allowed them to kick us around but ultimately we got what we deservered in a game where we lost energy half way through – paid the price for making sure in the Europa…
Team really tired. Saka was tired. And once they doubled up on him Arteta should have moved him to the left. Vieira has no bite, sloppy. Party’s poor today. Selfish forwarders -Martin Eli and saka, not willing to pass when they had a chance
For me Jesus is problem, he has been really poor infront of goal and he keeps trying to dribble past players when better options are available which can lead to better chances of goal. People did say he is not a 20 goal a season striker n that has started to become visible now.
Thanks for this comment!
Reading through, I was wondering why no one was pointing this out.
Gabriel Jesus is currently failing at his primary assignment, and this is hurting us.
Yes, fatigue was evident today and it was all very laboured. But, not in the first half.
Our Number 9 should have put one in at least, to double the lead in the first half – that was gonna be a cushion before the fatigue hurt us.
*He’s beginning to give me concerns.
I do believe that the decision making by the ref in the first half had a significant effect on the course of the game. Very good chances involving manhandling Jesus went unpunished.
I don’t deny we went off the boil but there is no question in my mind that those decisions adversely affected us. We were in full flow
We then tired
I wrote in another article that Arteta has chosen to beef up his EL league team – most likely to ensure top spot. This will probably work for that but has arguably knackered them for the league
We need a back up for Partey, Saka and Gabriel’s LCB
need to get Zinchenko back as quickly as possible the midfield simply could not pass ball in the 2 half the warning sign were there against leeds
Great first half ,so so second half .
Ref wasn’t the best we we got away with one last weekend .
The ref didn’t score Southamptons equaliser .
Martinelli for me once again stepping up with some magical runs ,thought him going off was a strange one unless he was knackered,which I doubt .
Still top of the league ,so onto next week .
We got away with one last week for sure but it wasn’t because of the referee it was because Ramsdale kept Leeds out. That is merit. Not equal but kind of equal except Leeds was balanced with Man Utd previously.
Agree DK – maybe a knock but GM was the one player still looking like he could do something whereas most of the others were running on fumes. It’s been a long fortnight for our first team.
Surely Nketia can not play on the left. Martin Eli should have remained on.
Positive we are two points clear at the top and miles clear of our top 4 rivals.
Negative disgusting ref decisions.
Those saying we were tiring did you watch the end of the game? Outside the equaliser boost which lasted all of 2-5 minutes, we pushed for the winner they countered with much commentary glee but no real end product. Not going to engage with those comments tonight.
We are in a fantastic position (literally top of the league) no matter how hard this is to take.
Onwards and upwards!
I like your positivity mate.
Top of table 2 points clear.
We take the point and move on.
Game we would have crumbled in previously.
We were obviously tired.
Put a lot in to beat PSV.
Keep the good vibes Angus as post match v Man U we still felt great after playing great, and post Leeds we won slbrit badly but our system held out. Today we draw at least but the performance was so poor second half we imploded because we looked all in and our subs were not great either, so we need your positive energy right now!
In that sense, it has equalised but the ref was particularly bad today. They’ll suggest that what Southampton got away with is the new standard yet Arsenal have to train Gabriel for instance not to do that or he’ll be punished so not a fair platform.
Outside that, I’m as proud of the team and the supporters that go to games now as I was when I posted after 15-20 mins saying that. Hasn’t changed.
I told this before but 3 consecutive 1-0 wins means we are slowing down, ever since that Pool game. Today it was evident. Need something new in our forward line. Damn I wish ESR was healthy.
I hope MA takes our B team to Eindhoven as that match is relatively meaningless for us. We need to bounce back big time next Sunday against Nottingham at home.
Oh and Jesus needs find his scoring boots. He’s shadow of himself in front of the goal compared to the start of the season.
Not a bad result given the history at St Mary’s.
It is banana skins game like these have seen Bellingham comes alive in
Just because Tomi at LB worked against Liverpool does not nean you keep playing him there when u have a proper LB on bench. Tomi just does not give us offensive outlet on left. I don’t understand why Arteta keeps playing same 11 with very little rotation in Europe, league should be preference specially when you know team will qualify from group stages. Why not play Nelson, Brazilian kid n Nketiah in Europe? This team is starting to burn out. Last few matches have been poor but I know what some of the fans will say we got the points. You can not ride your luck so many times. There is an issue and keeping our eyes closed won’t solve it.
Are you suggesting Southampton were value for their draw? Vis-a-vis Tomiyasu?
We only outplayed Southampton in first half not second, I agree to play tomi as LB was a master stoke in Liverpool game but since then he has been poor as LB he offers no offensive outlet and that’s not his fault. We had same issue against Leeds n same again. Why keep playing him there when u have more natural more attacking LB in Tierney.
Their 1st shot on target was the goal, the 2nd was an incredibly tame effort that Ramsdale gathered easily just after the 1st they had no others. Not sure when we were not on top. 1st half was better but we still were better 2nd half especially when you consider the ref disruption that allowed their defence to literally two-handed push our players without consequence.
To add to that pushing with your hands is not football. It’s not muscle. It’s cheating. It’s a contact sport shoulder to shoulder not pushing and not holding. I’m 5″7 and will fly into challenges when I play, I won’t shove people however much advantage it would give me.
To be clear we massively outplayed Southampton as we did Spurs and as we did Liverpool not long ago.
While we were very good mid-week this is the second straight PL game where we looked leggy. I’d like to see Arteta name a complete B side on Thursday and see if thay refreshes the starters for Notts Forest. On.a plus side, Gabriel was very good today and certainly justified his new deal.
The Europa league is really taking a toll on the players. Once again we were very good in the opening 45 mins but faded after the break. We lost possession cheaply so many times in the second half and some of the starting 11 looked really tired by 70-75 mins. Arsenal really need to sign a backup for partey/Xhaka and another attack minded player so that saka/Odegaard can be rested once in a while. As the season goes on, it will just get worse with injuries and fatigue.
It is clear case of lack of depth…
And this is the only reason we not gonna win league this season…
This Thursday and Sunday made difficult for our players…
From past few weeks, since Bodo away we have lost some of our gas going forward…
We were lucky last week against Leeds and today luck was not in our favour…
We looked overplayed and tired…
Also subs were completely ineffective… not sure what’s wrong with Viera lately…
After that Brentford game he is having great drop in his performance..
Niketiah is not good enough for 100k week..
Partey also so many times late in 2nd half lost ball cheaply…
We need to bounce back immediately…
Also need to rest our starting 11 against PSV
Even if we get a draw we still win the the group irrespective what is happening in the last game against Zurich..
We need to win next game against Forest to keep the pace with Chelsea and Tottenham because our target for this season should be top 4…
Next summer we need to add more quality so that we can have depth in squad…
Top 4 was always the aim.
Yet we are still 2 clear at the top.
Why aim low, you should always aim high so I you don’t win it atleast finish somewhere near it. This mud table mentality needs to change. If we want to become a big club again then our fans need to change their thinking as well and start aiming high. For years u lot have been asking winger what’s the point of being in Champions league when we are not going to win it so what’s the point of being in EPL when you have desire just to finish in top 4.
It’s not going to happen overnight..
We need to realistic 1st..
We are good.. pretty good but we need to add more firepower apart from our starting 11
Next season we will be flying if we add 3-4 quality additions and if we keep our this squad together..
I believe we can win the league, I just know the top 4 is the target.
World Cup could be game changer because most of our player will not go to World Cup and we will be fresh after World Cup.
Also post World Cup till Feb we won’t have that Thursday and Sunday trouble…
Also we must beat Man City at Emirates I assume we not gonna get anything at Eitihad
Wow we draw a difficult game and the negative comments immediately come out!
It is a fact we lack quality apart from starting 11
It is a fact that Niketiah is not good enough for 100k week..
It is a fact that we lost some of gas going forward…
It is fact we were lucky last week against Leeds
It is a fact that our target is top 4 this season..
It is fact we looked tired because of this Thursday and Sunday thing..
It is a fact that there is drastic drop of performance for Viera..
I am not sure how it is negative…
Please clear eyes and head to understand what is positive or negative…
Also it is fact that after adding some quality in the summer we can compete for tittle next season…
I haven’t said that we are poor or anything…
The fact is we are tired and we lack quality and we don’t depth in squad…
observations are now considered negatively. The games some ppl play on here to prove what a “better” fan they are gets ridiculous. Nobody is hating on anyone on here. We obviously weren’t at the top of our game today and we’re allowed to discuss that 🤷🏾♂️
When has Southampton away become difficult game? Everytime we drop points same reason is given oh it was a difficult game. Every game us difficult so might as well pack the bags n go home.
You mentioned Saka booked for simulation but no mention of Walcott booked for a really blatant dive!
The Naysayers have suddenly got ammo.. They coming gout like Vampires at night.. trying to suck every ounce of optimism left in every Fan.
It’s Southampton away. In a match the referee made it his personal mission to deny us.
It’s true we need to up our performances going forward .. but to come for Art3ta and the Team at this stage is just bollocks!
Yes Jimmy well effing said!
Don’t you get tired of blaming ur failure on refs, people who blame their failures on others instead of looking at their own deficiencies never succeed. So you so called optimistic lot want us to have less desire to succeed, less hope from the team and be satisfied with poor performance and you think u r optimistic? 🤣😂
Fatigue was so obvious in the game. We completely lost physicality and steam in the second half.
We missed plenty of chances in the first half in which we should learn from Southampton. They had one clear chance and they took it with great composure. TH14 recently commented that Rashford needs to use his brain and not simply smash the ball goalwards – something our attackers did when in great scoring positions.
But again, I’ll still blame it on fatigue. A tired body can affect the brain.
Lastly, the lack of plan B on the attacking front may come back to bite us in the long run.
Tiredness. Can’t bring everyone to Holland midweek. It’s getting to the players. Subs were letdowns besides tierney who should’ve started. Partey poor 2nd half also killed this game. Everything starts with him and he was so sloppy in possession. Positives is Gabriel and another good game for White. If we don’t pick up 1-2 players in Jan this team will burn out very soon.
If we were to get players in January,they would have to be ready to hit the ground running,not an easy thing.
Not at all easy. But necessary. Partey injury has us relying on lokonga again, Saka or martinelli injury puts nketiah or Marquinhos as starters. Even if they all stay fit either one of them can also lose form and we have no real competition or player to call upon until ESR gets back. And he’s gonna take a while to be at 100% himself. Jan signings have turned some clubs seasons around. Will need the scouting to be spot on.
B for the 1st half
D for the 2nd half
Bang average performance.
Need another winger or cf, and a cm.
I don’t know about the rest of our fans,but I find it worrying that we are already talking about fatigue amongst our players, especially so early in the season,no??
Can’t win them all.
Back on the horse next week.
COYG
Its not about winning them all but we have been poor in last two games against Leeds n second half against Southampton. I am worried about the symptoms and to dismiss the symptoms just in name of supporting the team will be highly foolish. We will back the team in every situation but the mgmt should really start looking at these performances creeping in lately.
Show me a single team that has been 100% over the years in the league. Hahahaaa….time changes.
Arsenal is top of the league after 12 matches with a game less, draw today at St. Mary’s and some people chose to be critical of the team and cry wolf of a “crumbling team”…. My oh my. Maybe greedy heartless fans.
Give us a break! Can’t win all games.
Anyway, I feel good about this because it’s a sign of massive progress.
No team has performed better than the Arsenal this season.
We are still top and vision in progress.
Kudos to the team and I know they will step up in their next game to continue with the splendid performance exhibited so far.
We love you guys.
COYG 👊🏿💪🏿!
I understand our disappointment with the result but on a positive note, we drew a game that we would lose previous seasons with the kind of weak second half seen today.
But the truth is that since man utd game, we have shown traits of losing steam in the second half….even during home games as well….
Like comments above, arteta needs to rotate where necessary and make subs on time as well….
partey, odegaard tire easily, saka and martinelli need to come off early…
Jesus hustle style of football is taking a huge toll on his productivity as his heavily involved in pressing/build up…he needs to refocus on CF duties ,just like preseason
Tomiyasu should only play LB for games where we need extra defensive cover ,not games where we need to obliterate small teams… Tierney is more suited for that and gives martinelli the much needed outlet…
Marquinhos and Nelson are good covers, we need to utilize them also, lokonga in an advanced role worked during pre season, so Vieira can grow with the midweek games before being slowly integrated into a very fastpaced physical EPL games, he also needs to bulk up real fast…
We are still top…kudos to the lads…we can’t win all games
As in the Leeds match, we ran out of steam in the second half but on this occasion we could not hang on to our one goal lead which ought to have been more to reflect our domination in the first.This lack of energy after a midweek match is concerning, as in the absence of Elneny, Zinchenko and ESR, we simply lack the depth to cope adequately in midfield and attack.Jesus in particular is running on empty and clearly needs a break.The Southampton goal was well worked and some credit is due to the home side for a very vigorous, energetic performance in the second half.Great goal from Xhaka who along with Partey faded in the second half, not surprisingly as he has featured in every game this season.
Partey was injured and rested, Xhaka has played most games for Arsenal since he signed, machine not new.
Fun fact we are now 10 points up on the equivalent fixtures last year.
A dreadful and unacceptably timid and shagged out perf, after a decent opening twenty mins or so.
In fact to say twenty mins, is being generous to us. The longer the game went the worse we got.
Several players had their clear worst perf of the season, JESUS esp, even though his brutal opponent seemed bent on trying to maim him, ignored by the appallingly incompetent and “should be sacked” sick joke of a ref.
PARTEY DISAPPEARED ALTOGETHER IN THE SECOND HALF, EVEN THOUGH HE WAS OUT THERE SOMEWHERE. I only noticed him when he constantly gave the ball away. Huge setback overall!
I find it incredible that even players who have played a great many games can be so obviously unable to run with intensity after 20 mins , save only MARTINELLI, who was still overall a disappointment, though less than most others.
Only ONE player escapes my wrath; RAMSDALE. I was left to think that any half decent team, other than the very limited SAINTS, would CERTAINLY have beaten us today. We deserved nothing better frankly.
I want to say this again. Until arsenal players are taught to be clinical and take their chances to kill off games, it will be old same arsenal. Another thing is that, the Coach should not be emotional while making substitutions. It’s absurd to see a team pushing for a winning goal suddenly removed Martinelli and replaced him with Nketia. I think Nketia is really not ready for the challenge posed by the presence of Jesus. Shortly after that substitute, our press in attack dropped.
Finally, arteta as a matter of necessity rest some of our first team players especially, in EL matches. I just hope this match will not be a down turn on our fortunes this season. One point from Soton away may be after all, crucial although three points was within our reach.