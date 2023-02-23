Arsenal hold talks over extending the contract of another experienced star

Arsenal has just announced that Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract at the club and another veteran midfielder could do the same thing.

Although the Gunners have focused on recruiting young players in recent transfer windows, they also want to keep their veteran stars who have made them one of the best clubs.

These experienced players make the team tick and are responsible for guiding the youngsters on and off the pitch.

Their role is so essential and Granit Xhaka is next in line to bag a new deal from the Gunners, according to reports.

90mins revealed Arsenal has been in talks with the midfielder’s entourage over an extension and he could put pen to paper on one next after Elneny.

The best recipe for success in any competition is having the perfect blend of youth and experience in your squad, which has been the case at Arsenal.

The likes of Xhaka have come a long way and are doing a superb job of guiding our current youngsters to achieve success on the pitch.

As long as he keeps performing well on the pitch and does not have fitness problems, the best thing to do is to keep the Swiss star in the squad.

