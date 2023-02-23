Arsenal hold talks over extending the contract of another experienced star

Arsenal has just announced that Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract at the club and another veteran midfielder could do the same thing.
Although the Gunners have focused on recruiting young players in recent transfer windows, they also want to keep their veteran stars who have made them one of the best clubs.
These experienced players make the team tick and are responsible for guiding the youngsters on and off the pitch.
Their role is so essential and Granit Xhaka is next in line to bag a new deal from the Gunners, according to reports.
90mins revealed Arsenal has been in talks with the midfielder’s entourage over an extension and he could put pen to paper on one next after Elneny.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The best recipe for success in any competition is having the perfect blend of youth and experience in your squad, which has been the case at Arsenal.
The likes of Xhaka have come a long way and are doing a superb job of guiding our current youngsters to achieve success on the pitch.
As long as he keeps performing well on the pitch and does not have fitness problems, the best thing to do is to keep the Swiss star in the squad.
Same as Elneny ,I think they both should have been phased out after this season ,that’s not me hating on them that’s just my personal opinion.
Respect your opinion DK – I just completely disagree with you on this one.
Yeah I would have loved arsenal to sign more mobile midfielders than both Elneny and Xhaka.Maybe arsenal want to sign one Central midfielder next summer to add to our current MF.
Arsenal need to freshen up the Centre midfield just like they did to Defense and forward so it’s hard to disagree with Dan’s comments it makes perfect sense though it might take a few transfer window to be done depending on transfer cash available.
Xhaka is on his last season as a valuable PL player. I only
hope he will be part of a title winning team this year.
He deserves that!!