Arsenal Hold the Advantage in Race for Stuttgart Midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, with Barcelona also showing interest – though the Gunners may have a key advantage in the chase.

The 24-year-old German has enjoyed a steady rise over the past two seasons, and his standout performances for Stuttgart have earned him a call-up to the Germany squad. Naturally, his form has attracted interest from some of Europe’s elite – including his former club Bayern Munich. However, Bayern are said to have cooled their interest due to their already well-stocked midfield.

That leaves Arsenal and Barcelona as the main contenders, according to Christian Falk via Bayern Insider. But with Barça still grappling with financial limitations, Falk suggests a move to the Premier League is far more likely – with Arsenal reportedly on red alert.

Stiller’s €36.5 million release clause makes him an affordable target, and one that ticks several boxes for Mikel Arteta. A versatile midfielder, Stiller is comfortable playing as either a defensive or central midfielder. He boasts impressive technical quality and excels in ball progression and distribution – evidenced by his 8 assists this season, placing him joint-sixth in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal’s need for midfield reinforcements is no secret. Jorginho has already confirmed his departure, while Thomas Partey is also expected to leave, with no news of contract talks and his future in doubt. Should both move on, the midfield depth would become alarmingly thin.

While Martin Zubimendi remains a primary target, Arsenal would be wise to consider other profiles – and Angelo Stiller could be a smart, cost-effective option to bolster the squad.

What do you think Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.