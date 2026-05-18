Arsenal Hold Their Nerve To Open Up Five-Point Lead In Title Race

Arsenal secured a tense but vital 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium as Kai Havertz’s first-half goal proved enough to keep Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners dominated possession from the opening whistle and quickly settled into their rhythm in North London, although Burnley showed early signs they would not simply roll over. The visitors won a corner inside the opening minute and Florentino fired wide as Arsenal briefly looked unsettled defensively.

Despite Burnley’s bright opening moments, Arsenal soon took control of the contest. By the 16th minute the hosts had around 80% possession and were beginning to pin Burnley deep inside their own half. Trossard was heavily involved early on, striking the post after a lively attack and also becoming involved in a heated moment that reflected the tension around the Emirates.

Havertz finally breaks Burnley resistance

Although Arsenal controlled the ball, clear-cut opportunities were not arriving easily. Havertz had been criticised in the live reaction commentary for needing to “wake up a bit”, but the German forward kept finding dangerous positions and remained a threat throughout the half.

Burnley continued to carry danger on the counterattack. Eze forced Raya into a save around the half-hour mark and the visitors also won another corner shortly afterwards as Arsenal fans began to grow nervous at the lack of a breakthrough.

That breakthrough finally arrived in the 36th minute. After an Odegaard effort was deflected wide, Arsenal made the resulting corner count as Havertz reacted quickest inside the box to score and send the Emirates crowd into celebration.

Saka nearly doubled the lead before the interval after seeing penalty appeals waved away and then curling an effort just wide in the 43rd minute. Arsenal went into the break deservedly ahead, although only by the narrowest of margins.

Nervy second half sees Arsenal hold firm

The second half proved far more tense for Arsenal supporters. Burnley emerged with greater attacking intent and immediately began creating dangerous moments. Eze fired narrowly over before seeing another effort saved, while Hannibal also shot over as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Arsenal themselves looked capable of adding a second but continued to waste opportunities. Anthony fired over following an Eze mistake, while Trossard later dragged another effort wide as the home crowd became increasingly anxious.

The game threatened to boil over midway through the half when Havertz was involved in a challenge that prompted VAR to check for a possible red card. The German escaped with only a yellow, much to the relief of the Emirates faithful.

Arteta looked to freshen things up in the 71st minute, introducing Gyokeres, Hincapie and Lewis-Skelly for Havertz, Calafiori and Eze. The changes brought fresh energy, although Arsenal still could not find the second goal their dominance deserved.

There was controversy late on when Gyokeres appeared to be brought down by the Burnley goalkeeper inside the box, but penalty appeals were waved away. Hincapie also provided one of the lighter moments of the half after “nearly losing his shorts” during a dramatic dive challenge.

With seven minutes added on, nerves around the stadium became almost unbearable. Burnley threw bodies forward while Arsenal desperately tried to see the game out. Raya required treatment deep into stoppage time, while Zubimendi was introduced late as Arteta attempted to close the contest down.

In the end, Arsenal held firm to claim a hugely important three points in a match that was far more stressful than many supporters would have hoped.

Can Arsenal now carry this momentum into the final stretch of the title race, Gooners?

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