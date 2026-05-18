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Arsenal Hold Their Nerve To Open Up Five-Point Lead In Title Race

Arsenal secured a tense but vital 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium as Kai Havertz’s first-half goal proved enough to keep Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners dominated possession from the opening whistle and quickly settled into their rhythm in North London, although Burnley showed early signs they would not simply roll over. The visitors won a corner inside the opening minute and Florentino fired wide as Arsenal briefly looked unsettled defensively.

Despite Burnley’s bright opening moments, Arsenal soon took control of the contest. By the 16th minute the hosts had around 80% possession and were beginning to pin Burnley deep inside their own half. Trossard was heavily involved early on, striking the post after a lively attack and also becoming involved in a heated moment that reflected the tension around the Emirates.

Havertz finally breaks Burnley resistance

Although Arsenal controlled the ball, clear-cut opportunities were not arriving easily. Havertz had been criticised in the live reaction commentary for needing to “wake up a bit”, but the German forward kept finding dangerous positions and remained a threat throughout the half.

Burnley continued to carry danger on the counterattack. Eze forced Raya into a save around the half-hour mark and the visitors also won another corner shortly afterwards as Arsenal fans began to grow nervous at the lack of a breakthrough.

That breakthrough finally arrived in the 36th minute. After an Odegaard effort was deflected wide, Arsenal made the resulting corner count as Havertz reacted quickest inside the box to score and send the Emirates crowd into celebration.

Saka nearly doubled the lead before the interval after seeing penalty appeals waved away and then curling an effort just wide in the 43rd minute. Arsenal went into the break deservedly ahead, although only by the narrowest of margins.

Nervy second half sees Arsenal hold firm

The second half proved far more tense for Arsenal supporters. Burnley emerged with greater attacking intent and immediately began creating dangerous moments. Eze fired narrowly over before seeing another effort saved, while Hannibal also shot over as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Arsenal themselves looked capable of adding a second but continued to waste opportunities. Anthony fired over following an Eze mistake, while Trossard later dragged another effort wide as the home crowd became increasingly anxious.

The game threatened to boil over midway through the half when Havertz was involved in a challenge that prompted VAR to check for a possible red card. The German escaped with only a yellow, much to the relief of the Emirates faithful.

Arteta looked to freshen things up in the 71st minute, introducing Gyokeres, Hincapie and Lewis-Skelly for Havertz, Calafiori and Eze. The changes brought fresh energy, although Arsenal still could not find the second goal their dominance deserved.

There was controversy late on when Gyokeres appeared to be brought down by the Burnley goalkeeper inside the box, but penalty appeals were waved away. Hincapie also provided one of the lighter moments of the half after “nearly losing his shorts” during a dramatic dive challenge.

With seven minutes added on, nerves around the stadium became almost unbearable. Burnley threw bodies forward while Arsenal desperately tried to see the game out. Raya required treatment deep into stoppage time, while Zubimendi was introduced late as Arteta attempted to close the contest down.

In the end, Arsenal held firm to claim a hugely important three points in a match that was far more stressful than many supporters would have hoped.

Can Arsenal now carry this momentum into the final stretch of the title race, Gooners?

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  1. Interesting with us having the same goal difference as City now if it does go to the last day….then if we draw and City win we lose the EPL

    Let’s hope City drop points tomorrow

    Reply

    1. Why would we lose and city win
      Don’t you mean when we win and city lose, we win the league
      Even if city don’t lose any games
      We win one more and it comes home to NL

      Onwards and upwards

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. @ AB
        I think PJ-SA means if City win tomorrow and then we draw against CP and if City win their last game, they would be champions on goal difference.
        We need Bournemouth to do us a favour and then we can all celebrate tomorrow. Otherwise we will not only have to bite our finger nails but also out toe nails with the nervousness of the last match.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. Wasn’t great but job done 👍 Hincapie really put his arse on the line 😍😆
    Have to hope Bournemouth get a result tomorrow or we’ll have to seriously up our game on Sunday. I’d like to see Eze score, but after his display tonight I’ll be surprised to see him start. My heart and fingernails can’t take much more 😅

    Reply

  5. OMG
    That was brutal
    I guess we can forget about goal difference now lol
    Main thing is that we won

    Now it’s over to Bournemouth
    If they can at least draw tomorrow night, we are Premier League Champions

    Reply

  6. 1-Nil to The Arsenal (on repeat).

    I really must stop backing 4, 5 even 6-0 as it never happens. lol… still im happy with the win. COYG!

    Reply

  8. Finally! 😃 We are so close! So close! The last game..
    OT: Did the director in the tv control room seriously order a replay of Hincapie’s sweaty cheeks shinning up the sky? 🤣

    Reply

  9. Nerves are getting to the players. We were lucky today. On another day KH sees red and it might have been a draw. Got the 3 points. Goal difference is not possible now.
    Bournemouth, help us out tomorrow with a draw.
    Otherwise we are all in for a nervous time on the 24th.

    Reply

      1. Like my previous message to AB, I hope Bournemouth do us a favour tomorrow. Otherwise we will not only have to bite our finger nails but also out toe nails with the nervousness of the last match.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. Not much contact sue, could easily be a red, plus why Arteta waited that long to bring him off, I don’t understand boy looked tired from the 50th minute I kept screaming sub him off!

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Bright start and when all is said and done, Burnley were poor. Slightly better in the second half though but Arsenal should have been more decisive imo and capitalised on their superiority

    I couldn’t see why Odegaard got flak. He was steady and looked for opportunities. Equally, Havertz did ok; in the right place to score.

    The crowd became increasingly anxious as time went by. Possibly because the players were feeling it too.

    I wasn’t expecting that team sheet but I don’t know what Arteta has up his sleeve for the Palace game

    Reply

    1. although Sue
      credit as it’s an art from to grind out these wins
      since the Ethiad , that’s 4 Prem clean sheets in a row
      it’s not sexy but it’s an art from and takes skill

      it’s why Gabriel or Rice are my players of the season.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. Spot on Dan, now I don’t care how we look like, it’s all about one or two big trophies. We have played fantastic football for several decades, but it’s a long time since we won the league. In addition, we have only played one CL final, soon it will be two.

        Next season I believe we will add more flair to our game, but now we have only two fixtures left of an exciting season 😉

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. Guys, we’re already champions!!!
    mark my words.
    There’s no way Manchester City wins their two remaining matches.
    I’m 100% certain.

    Reply

  13. Hope Bournemouth help, because performances like this won’t win at Palace. Dropping Gyok and MLS for his faves Odegaard and Havertz almost cost us the title.

    Arteta will never learn that playing his favourites is not the best for Arsenal. I hope the cherries help, to spare me the heartbreak.

    Reply

  14. For my nerves – and sanity – I’m a massive Bournemouth fan tomorrow night. They need to win to consolidate CL footy for next season.

    I’d even love a draw – that’s not good enough for City!

    Reply

  15. It’s all about believe…Epl was over when everton drew city and Arsenal won westham.crystal palace game is a don deal. ..up gunners!

    Reply

  18. Breaking:
    Guardiola set to leave this summer. Arteta will reign the league as his master had been doing in the decade. The Kroenkes, waste no time to extend Arteta’s contract.

    Reply

  19. Bournemouth have Europe to play for and beating City would be great for Iraola’s job search! For the sake of our nerves/nails/hairline, let’s hope PL wrapped up tomorrow!

    Reply

  20. Probably putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 5. First Pep still has a year to go. I still think City will avoid MASSIVE punishment. BUT I have been told Citys fate will be revealed in June. I have also been told City may do a deal, if they can not appeal. This is all going on behind close doors this last few months. DO CITY KNOW THEIR FATE? And is Pep jumping ship? Only a few weeks ago he said he was settled and had more to achieve. Is it finally curtains for City? Guadiolla has stayed a very long time but it all seems a bit rushed and decisive.

    Reply

  21. We were lucky kai avoided red card. That could have cost us today.
    Tomorrow morning, the touches and forks of the opposers especially spurs fans and pundits, Chelsea fans and pundits including guadiola will mourn over this continuously till the end of the season.

    Reply

  22. Nervous performance but thankfully 3 massive points in the bag, now it’s over to City away at Bournemouth, let’s see if they have the bottle.

    Reply

    1. I hope the Berk with the Bottle doesn’t show up. Classless City every time, from Pep Blowing Bubbles and coaching the Palace lads, to the Berk with the Bottle.

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  23. I hope the bloke with the bottle is there and hopefully it’s the night we are crowned champions, oh the irony! 😀

    Reply

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