Arsenal holding firm on Xhaka asking price despite personal terms agreed

Granit Xhaka is claimed to have agreed personal terms with Roma ahead of a proposed move, but the club are yet to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

The midfielder enjoyed a fine Euro 2020 campaign with Switzerland, picking up a UEFA Star of the Match award for his troubles in eliminating France in the round of 16.

He is now awaiting news on his potential move, whilst being on holiday with all of the players who participated in international tournaments allowed to return back for pre-season a little later than the rest.

Xhaka is claimed to have already agreed personal terms on a contract with Roma, who recently unveiled new manager Jose Mourinho, although this transfer saga is beginning to become drawn out.

Arsenal are claimed by La Gazzetta to still be standing firm in their valuation of £17 Million, and the Italian side still appear to be refusing.

After Xhaka’s exploits for Switzerland, I’m a little surprised they haven’t simply agreed to the fee, as his performances should have drawn further attention from other potential suitors, and I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if Arsenal were to begin negotiating elsewhere, especially as we will likely be reinvesting that money into midfield signings of our own.

Can anyone imagine Granit still being an Arsenal player once the window slams shut?

Patrick