Arsenal holding firm on Xhaka asking price despite personal terms agreed

Granit Xhaka is claimed to have agreed personal terms with Roma ahead of a proposed move, but the club are yet to meet Arsenal’s asking price.
The midfielder enjoyed a fine Euro 2020 campaign with Switzerland, picking up a UEFA Star of the Match award for his troubles in eliminating France in the round of 16.
He is now awaiting news on his potential move, whilst being on holiday with all of the players who participated in international tournaments allowed to return back for pre-season a little later than the rest.
Xhaka is claimed to have already agreed personal terms on a contract with Roma, who recently unveiled new manager Jose Mourinho, although this transfer saga is beginning to become drawn out.
Arsenal are claimed by La Gazzetta to still be standing firm in their valuation of £17 Million, and the Italian side still appear to be refusing.
After Xhaka’s exploits for Switzerland, I’m a little surprised they haven’t simply agreed to the fee, as his performances should have drawn further attention from other potential suitors, and I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if Arsenal were to begin negotiating elsewhere, especially as we will likely be reinvesting that money into midfield signings of our own.
Can anyone imagine Granit still being an Arsenal player once the window slams shut?
Patrick
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
To be honest, if I were the board I will just put 10 million pounds on each of these players –
Bellerin
Torreira
Willian
Runarsson
Niles
Nelson
Nketiah
Kolasinac
Xhaka
That should give us about 90 million pounds to assist the transfer budget.
10 million on runarson,Willian,kasinac,terriera are you making a joke?
10 mil for kolasinac, Willian or Runarsson os not going to happen. We can’t even give them away free.
So we should sell players cheap even if their value should be higher? Is that your logic?
While you are at it give your house and vehicle away for 100 bucks each
Thank God you are not the board
Bellerin 20
Torreira 15
Willian 5
Runarsson 1
Niles 15
Nelson 15
Nketiah 15
Kolasinac 5
Xhaka 15
A bit more realistic, plus willock to Newcastle for 25 mil, we could probably get more for our young English guys if Edu handles it well.
@daveydave46
How much then for ESR, since we can get more for the young players. And since your insistent on selling Willock, who is streets ahead of ESR…
That’s bad business…arsenal should keep xhaka …
Think £17 million is more than fair; basically half what we paid, and Xhaka is at a good age with years left to play.
If he is set on the move, then let him lower his wages or signing bonus to make up some of the difference, let his agent lower his fee.
There are other parties involved in the deal, not just Arsenal.
Otherwise, he can stay and compete for a spot; no more automatic starts because we lack a better midfielder.
Being ruthless is not just with players, it’s with other clubs, agents, managers, and even owners if necessary.
Business isn’t personal or nice oftentimes, it has to be practical.
Spot on.
SJ, you are suggesting “Auctioning” the players you mentioned. You make me laugh. Some are not even worth it. 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
For once, Arsenal are holding the aces on the
layers others. So they should stand firm and get good value for any out-goings