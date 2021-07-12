Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal holding firm on Xhaka asking price despite personal terms agreed

Granit Xhaka is claimed to have agreed personal terms with Roma ahead of a proposed move, but the club are yet to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

The midfielder enjoyed a fine Euro 2020 campaign with Switzerland, picking up a UEFA Star of the Match award for his troubles in eliminating France in the round of 16.

He is now awaiting news on his potential move, whilst being on holiday with all of the players who participated in international tournaments allowed to return back for pre-season a little later than the rest.

Xhaka is claimed to have already agreed personal terms on a contract with Roma, who recently unveiled new manager Jose Mourinho, although this transfer saga is beginning to become drawn out.

Arsenal are claimed by La Gazzetta to still be standing firm in their valuation of £17 Million, and the Italian side still appear to be refusing.

After Xhaka’s exploits for Switzerland, I’m a little surprised they haven’t simply agreed to the fee, as his performances should have drawn further attention from other potential suitors, and I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if Arsenal were to begin negotiating elsewhere, especially as we will likely be reinvesting that money into midfield signings of our own.

Can anyone imagine Granit still being an Arsenal player once the window slams shut?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

13 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. S.J says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    To be honest, if I were the board I will just put 10 million pounds on each of these players –

    Bellerin
    Torreira
    Willian
    Runarsson
    Niles
    Nelson
    Nketiah
    Kolasinac
    Xhaka

    That should give us about 90 million pounds to assist the transfer budget.

    Reply
    1. Pepe says:
      July 12, 2021 at 3:49 pm

      10 million on runarson,Willian,kasinac,terriera are you making a joke?

      Reply
    2. Gunnerdev says:
      July 12, 2021 at 3:50 pm

      10 mil for kolasinac, Willian or Runarsson os not going to happen. We can’t even give them away free.

      Reply
    3. Joe Allysons says:
      July 12, 2021 at 3:55 pm

      So we should sell players cheap even if their value should be higher? Is that your logic?

      Reply
    4. Mark says:
      July 12, 2021 at 4:03 pm

      While you are at it give your house and vehicle away for 100 bucks each

      Reply
    5. Seroti says:
      July 12, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      Thank God you are not the board

      Reply
  2. daveydave46 says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    Bellerin 20
    Torreira 15
    Willian 5
    Runarsson 1
    Niles 15
    Nelson 15
    Nketiah 15
    Kolasinac 5
    Xhaka 15

    A bit more realistic, plus willock to Newcastle for 25 mil, we could probably get more for our young English guys if Edu handles it well.

    Reply
    1. NY_Gunner says:
      July 12, 2021 at 5:28 pm

      @daveydave46
      How much then for ESR, since we can get more for the young players. And since your insistent on selling Willock, who is streets ahead of ESR…

      Reply
  3. Sammie says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    That’s bad business…arsenal should keep xhaka …

    Reply
  4. Durand says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Think £17 million is more than fair; basically half what we paid, and Xhaka is at a good age with years left to play.

    If he is set on the move, then let him lower his wages or signing bonus to make up some of the difference, let his agent lower his fee.

    There are other parties involved in the deal, not just Arsenal.

    Otherwise, he can stay and compete for a spot; no more automatic starts because we lack a better midfielder.

    Being ruthless is not just with players, it’s with other clubs, agents, managers, and even owners if necessary.

    Business isn’t personal or nice oftentimes, it has to be practical.

    Reply
    1. Grandad says:
      July 12, 2021 at 5:54 pm

      Spot on.

      Reply
  5. emeka frederick says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    SJ, you are suggesting “Auctioning” the players you mentioned. You make me laugh. Some are not even worth it. 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

    Reply
  6. CorporateMan says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    For once, Arsenal are holding the aces on the
    layers others. So they should stand firm and get good value for any out-goings

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs