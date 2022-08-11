Arsenal holding out for transfer fee for Hector Bellerin

The long serving Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin had a very successful time at his boyhood club Real Betis last season, and after helping them to win the Copa Del Rey it looked certain that Betis would activate their option to buy Bellerin this summer.

But, as usual when it comes to Arsenal selling players that are deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ it is never a straightforward transaction. Bellerin still has one year left on his contract with the Gunners, but with Betis either unwilling or unable to pay any transfer fee at all, the rumours are saying that the right-back’s agent is trying to get Arsenal to simply terminate his contract at the Emirates so he can join Betis as a free agent.

But with both Betis and Arsenal starting their seasons this weekend, there is still no agreement in place, and according to the CBS juornalist James Benge, the Gunners are still playing hardball with the La Liga side.

He tweeted today….

No movement yet on Hector Bellerin’s future with Arsenal still looking to secure a fee for him. That stance may have to change later in the window as it appears that Real Betis’ financial situation is not the best. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 11, 2022

Looking at Transfermkt, it seems that the Spaniards have not made one sale this summer with no funds incoming, but they have managed to spend €10.00m paying for another loan player from last season, Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, and another €8.00m on a young Brazilian winger, Luiz Henrique, so they have not been quite as skint as the reports are saying.

Should Arsenal hang on and try and get a nominal fee from Betis, or should they just give up and let him go?

