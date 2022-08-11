Arsenal holding out for transfer fee for Hector Bellerin

The long serving Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin had a very successful time at his boyhood club Real Betis last season, and after helping them to win the Copa Del Rey it looked certain that Betis would activate their option to buy Bellerin this summer.
But, as usual when it comes to Arsenal selling players that are deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ it is never a straightforward transaction. Bellerin still has one year left on his contract with the Gunners, but with Betis either unwilling or unable to pay any transfer fee at all, the rumours are saying that the right-back’s agent is trying to get Arsenal to simply terminate his contract at the Emirates so he can join Betis as a free agent.
But with both Betis and Arsenal starting their seasons this weekend, there is still no agreement in place, and according to the CBS juornalist James Benge, the Gunners are still playing hardball with the La Liga side.
He tweeted today….
No movement yet on Hector Bellerin’s future with Arsenal still looking to secure a fee for him. That stance may have to change later in the window as it appears that Real Betis’ financial situation is not the best.
— James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 11, 2022
Looking at Transfermkt, it seems that the Spaniards have not made one sale this summer with no funds incoming, but they have managed to spend €10.00m paying for another loan player from last season, Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, and another €8.00m on a young Brazilian winger, Luiz Henrique, so they have not been quite as skint as the reports are saying.
Should Arsenal hang on and try and get a nominal fee from Betis, or should they just give up and let him go?
So Betis did have money, they just don’t want to pay what they desire for free.
Arsenal have already reduced the fee to help Bellerin get his desired move, but the player and Betis still want more.
“Give an inch, they want a mile” comes to mind. Let Betis pay his fee over 2 years to get it done.
Betis doesn’t have quite the financial “situation” or “crisis” they whine about, they just want a player of value for free.
Rather than Bellerin’s agent pleading Arsenal to give away an asset, perhaps he should tell Betis to sack up and pay stop pleading pauper.
AFC should get a fee for Bellerin. This is the essence of a Contract that is signed, sealed and delivered. If they do not want to pay a fee, they should allow him leave for free at the end of his contract. It is as simple as that. If he stays , we will still use him as we did during the Pre-season or when Tommy is not fit we use him. AFC will go in for many Competitions during the 22/23 Campaign So, we cannot keep throwing away players for free. After all we need real depth in the squad and we must buy too with money. Many clubs are taking AFC for cheap in the transfer market