Arsenal holds an advantage over Liverpool in the battle to win the title

After the draw with Brighton, Arsenal have 40 points after 20 games. They have matched their points tally from 20 games last season—a season where they narrowly missed out on the league title by a mere 2 points.

The fact that Arsenal are where they are suggests they aren’t as badly off as critics have made us think we are.

So far this season, our Gunners’ schedule has been very tough. They’ve played everyone from 4th to 15th away from home, apart from Manchester United. Meanwhile, our main title rivals, Liverpool, have had easier away games.

Now, with 18 games to go, can Arsenal go on a spirited run? Last year, from the 20-game mark, we went on a run of 16 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss.

I believe they can. The schedule is a massive advantage for Arsenal. Our boys now play most of their games at home, and considering we are the only team yet to lose at home, we can handle anything thrown our way at the Emirates Stadium.

Here are the away games for Arsenal and Liverpool in the next few months:

Arsenal away games:

– Liverpool

– Nottingham Forest

– Manchester United

– Everton

– Wolves

– Ipswich

– Leicester

Liverpool away games:

– Nottingham Forest

– Chelsea

– Manchester City

– Bournemouth

– Aston Villa

– Fulham

– Brentford

– Brighton

– Everton

– Leicester

Liverpool have tougher away fixtures. If they’re denied points in some of these away games, we might just stand a chance of overtaking them.

That said, we can always believe Arsenal will have a better run in the second half of this season. But we won’t go on a run like that (16-1-1) without investment in this January transfer window, for sure.

We know our attack needs bolstering. The Arsenal decision-makers need to make their title glory ambitions clear by making a big move that hands Arteta the firepower to fight Liverpool for the league title.

Daniel O