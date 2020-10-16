Arsenal honour Mesut Ozil with Birthday Tweet

Arteta may forget Mesut Ozil, but ARSENAL never will!

Mikel Arteta has quite clearly forgotten that he has a player of Mesut Ozil’s talent and ability in his ranks, isolating him for a number of months now, for whatever reason that may be.

As Mesut turned 32 yesterday, it is clear to see that his loyal fans and teammates have not forgotten him and a lot of them were quick to wish him a happy birthday. But one special wishes message stood out the most for many of his fans, the one from the official Arsenal Twitter account:

Of course, it could be said that it is a mark of respect for our current players no matter their situation, but I know there have been previous players and occasions that haven’t been recognised on social media in the past, so the fact that he has been remembered and celebrated can surely be a positive thing.

I would hope that this gesture from Arsenal will provide Mesut and his fans some sense of confidence, and happiness to see that not all is lost where the club is concerned. If this is going to be his last few months at the club, then I hope that this post from Arsenal can push Arteta to see that Ozil is a special player and is very loved by his teammates and his loyal fans. It can never be said that he has been disrespectful to the club in which he absolutely loves, no matter how they have treated him.

There will be people saying “why does he care if he is not being played, he is getting paid enough” and yes that may be the case, but to be pushed out of doing what you love at a club you see as family, after working so hard to get there, can be rather disheartening for anyone not just Mesut.

I hope for his sake and for those fans that have stuck by him, me included, that if it is going to be his final moments at the club, that we get to see him bow out on a high producing some more quality moments along the way in an Arsenal shirt, because it is the least he deserves. Gooners?

Shenel Osman