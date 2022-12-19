Arsenal hope to get a chance to seal January signing of Brazilian

Matheus Cunha has caught the attention of Arsenal, and the Gunners have made him a target to sign in the January transfer window.

The attacker plays for Atletico Madrid, and the Brazil national team and the Gunners have been watching him for some time now.

With Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson injured, they seem to have prioritised buying a new attacker to supplement their current options in the next transfer window.

Transfer expert, Dean Jones, has now revealed Mikel Arteta’s men are considering adding Cunha to their squad.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“If you’re Arsenal and looking to make the right decisions that define a title challenge, nothing can be dismissed or given up on lightly. That’s why they’ll have their eye on situations like this one.

“They’re biding their time is how I would read it. They’re waiting to see if there’s an opportunity here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cunha is still just 23, even though his name has been around European football for some time now, and we expect him to deliver if he moves to the Emirates.

He is yet to score a league goal this term and scored just 6 in 29 appearances last season, but that could change at the Emirates, considering Atleti plays a defensive style of football.