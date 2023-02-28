Arsenal hopes Jesus is back before the international break

Gabriel Jesus has been out of action since the World Cup in November and Arsenal has managed to sustain their PL title charge without him.

However, the attacker was a key contributor to their success when he was fit and had them doing better in the first half of the term.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been waiting for his return and needs him back to fitness now more than ever, as Eddie Nketiah’s goals seem to have dried up.

The striker has deputised well in the absence of the Brazilian, but opponents seem to have found a way to stop him from scoring.

Arsenal is now longing to have Jesus back and a report on Football London reveals they are praying he can be back before the March international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus was one of our most important players in the season’s first half and made us much stronger.

Nketiah has done a great job and Leandro Trossard is also thriving, but Jesus is different from them and probably much better than them.

We need him back as soon as possible, but we do not have to rush the Brazilian back to the pitch and must be patient with his recovery.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids