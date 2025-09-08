Arsenal hopes key man will be fit to play after international break

Ben White was unavailable for England in the latest international window due to injury, a setback that not only affected Thomas Tuchel’s squad selection but also caused concern for Arsenal supporters. The right back has become a central figure for Mikel Arteta’s side, and his absence highlights the challenges the Gunners face early in the season as injuries continue to mount.

Arsenal’s Growing Injury Concerns

White’s situation adds to an already concerning list of absentees. William Saliba and Bukayo Saka have also suffered injuries in the early stages of the campaign, leaving Arsenal short of key personnel in important positions. For a team with aspirations of competing at the highest level, the loss of such players represents a significant challenge.

Despite the frustration, Arsenal’s medical staff are determined not to rush White back prematurely. The club has taken a cautious approach in recent years, preferring to ensure that players are fully recovered before returning to action. This strategy, while sometimes prolonging absences, reduces the risk of recurrence and ensures long-term fitness.

Return Timeline and Squad Options

According to Standard Sport, White is targeting the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest as the fixture in which he hopes to make his return. The timing would be welcome for Arteta, who has seen his options tested in the opening weeks of the season.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the squad has been bolstered with several summer additions, meaning there are viable alternatives who can deputise in White’s absence. This increased depth ensures that the team remains competitive, even when first-choice players are unavailable. Nonetheless, White’s importance to the side is undeniable. His versatility, defensive solidity and ability to contribute in possession have made him one of the most reliable members of the squad.

Arsenal will be eager to see him back in the starting XI as soon as possible, particularly with challenging fixtures ahead. The hope is that White can recover swiftly and resume his role as a defensive cornerstone, helping the team navigate the demanding schedule..

