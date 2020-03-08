Arsenal hopes of Aubameyang staying given a boost with latest comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals his delight at playing for Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will be delighted when they hear what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to say about them and the team.

The club captain is entering into the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and several reports are claiming that he could be on his way out.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are two teams who keep coming up on the rumour mill as teams that could get him on their side.

The Gabonese attacker hasn’t signed a new deal yet and reports claim that he wants a move to another team that he can win trophies with.

However, Aubameyang has had to constantly assure the club’s fans that his heart is at the Emirates Stadium.

He recently reiterated his commitment to the team when he assured fans that he had been following the Gunners for a long time even before he became their player.

He went on to admit that he was happy to be a part of the setup at the Emirates and that would have delighted the club’s fans.

He said as quoted by Football London: “I try to always be ready, whatever happens. I am a guy who tries to be always ready,

“I love the fans here and when I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they had always great players, and yeah they won trophies as well.

“So I think it’s really a pleasure to be here, I’m really happy. I think that’s the feeling.”