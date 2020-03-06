Arsenal hopes of hanging on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given a big boost

Barcelona is no longer interested in signing Aubamyenag claims journalist.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Arsenal can have some peace now in the knowledge that Barcelona won’t be making a move for their star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Spanish expert claims that Barcelona has turned their attention away from the Gabonese attacker and they are now focused on signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Aubameyang has been attracting the attention of the Spaniards over the past few months after they lost Luis Suarez to a long term injury.

They also think that Suarez isn’t getting any younger and this might be the perfect time to look for a replacement for the Uruguayan.

However, Guillem has claimed that the Spaniards would most likely not pursue a move for Auba again.

“I don’t expect Aubameyang to sign for Barcelona in the summer, Barcelona don’t want him,” Balague said according to Express Sports.

“They were looking for Timo Werner, Aubameyang or Rodrigo in January but now, they need to go for a top number nine, a top midfielder, a top winger and a top centre-back and Aubameyang is not a candidate.

“Now, I think [Mikel] Arteta wants to convince him to stay on, there are going to be changes in the summer for Arsenal and he should be an important player for them.

“They cannot lose these kinds of players, so I think he’ll stay.”

Mikel Arteta has urged the Gunners to keep their captain at all cost, and the Spaniard has claimed that he will also try to convince the attacker to stay at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is said to be keen on winning more trophies and Inter Milan is another team circling him.