Arsenal hopes of keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given a boost

Arsenal boost over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future as Barcelona turn their attention to the return of Neymar

Arsenal may be able to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this season as one of his escape routes from the Emirates looks uncertain.

The Gunners have been struggling to get the Gabon captain to sign a new deal for a long time now and he seems hesitant.

One of the reported reasons that he isn’t keen to sign a new deal is because he is linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Catalans considered signing him in the last transfer window as they came to terms with the fact that Luis Suarez wouldn’t be playing again this season.

However, they know that Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell their top scorer in the middle of a season and they delayed such a plan until the summer.

However, they have now turned their attention elsewhere, according to Sun Sports.

The report claims that Barcelona has now turned their attention towards bringing back Neymar to Camp Nou as well as landing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

The report didn’t say if they would still return for the former Borussia Dortmund man, but it claimed that they have prioritised signing those two stars now.

Arsenal will be delighted with the news as they look to keep arguably their most important player at the Emirates.