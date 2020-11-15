Arsenal hopes of landing long term target take a hit

One player that has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a long time now is Dayot Upamecano.

The young Frenchman has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in Europe over the last two years.

He has continued to get better and it seems only a matter of time before he leaves RB Leipzig for a move to a bigger team.

He is one key part of the German side and that is why Arsenal wants to land him.

The Gunners moved for Gabriel Magalhaes in the last window after it emerged that they will not be able to sign Upamecano, but he remains a target, and they haven’t found a long-term partner for Gabriel just yet.

Arsenal will face competition from top teams to sign him, and one of the most serious suitors is possibly Bayern Munich.

This is because the German champions always want to get the best talents in the Bundesliga instead of allowing them to leave to other teams.

His former manager at RB Leipzig, Ralf Rangnick has now hinted that the German champions have been watching him and they know how good he is to want to sign him.