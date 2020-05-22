Arsenal hopes of re-signing former youngster decline as Barcelona become involved

Barcelona has been offered Donyell Malen by his agent, Mino Raiola in a blow to Arsenal’s bid to re-sign their academy product, reports Don Balon.

Malen came through the ranks at Arsenal, but after he failed to break into the Gunners’ first team, he moved back home to join PSV.

He now seems to be realising his potential with the Dutch side and Arsenal have been linked with bringing him back to the Emirates.

He scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists in just 14 league starts before the Dutch league season was ended prematurely.

His form has linked him to Arsenal as a replacement to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Arsenal may have to battle with Barcelona for his signature.

The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement to Luis Suarez, their first choice attacker to bring in in Lautaro Martinez.

However, as they struggle to agree on a fee with Inter Milan, Raiola has taken advantage and offered Malen to them.

Being just 21 years of age and having scored 17 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, Barcelona thinks that Malen might possess the potential to become a lethal striker in the future.

Mikel Arteta has also shown that he can help almost any youngster to develop into a better player and he would hope that his record with young players would make Malen choose Arsenal.