Arsenal hopes of signing Barcelona star given a lift as one interested club drops out

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Samuel Umtiti as Napoli has pulled out of a move for the defender, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

Umtiti has been one of Arsenal’s targets to fix their leaky defence this summer as Mikel Arteta plans to get his team ready to compete for at least the top four next season.

He has struggled for game time since he returned from a long-term injury and he may be past his peak.

Mikel Arteta, however, sees some good in him and the Spaniard has made him a summer target.

Reports have also linked several other top European sides including Manchester United and Napoli with a move for the former Lyon man.

But the Italians have now dropped out of the race for his signature. The report from Sport is also claiming that the Italians cannot meet Barcelona’s asking price.

The Catalans want around £45 million for the World Cup winner, but the coronavirus pandemic is set to affect clubs financially and Napoli don’t think that they could pay that amount for the defender.

Arsenal would also struggle to pay that much, but the Gunners could strike a deal like they did when they signed Nicholas Pepe from Lille last summer.

That said, Barca may have little choice but to drop their valuation significantly if they want to raise funds themselves.

In better words, Umtiti could end up at the Emirates for a lot less than first thought.