Arsenal hopes of signing Bellerin replacement looking more fragile

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Takehiro Tomiyasu with the Japanese full-back emerging as a possible replacement for Hector Bellerin at the Emirates.

Tottenham appeared to be the most serious competition that Arsenal had for his signature before now, but more clubs have joined his chase.

Calciomercato says Atalanta is looking to sign him alongside the English clubs.

Arsenal could cash in on Hector Bellerin, who has been tipped to join Inter Milan before this transfer window closes.

Tomiyasu has been seen as a potential replacement for him even though Tottenham looks more serious than the Gunners.

Atalanta now presents more stiff competition considering that they play in Serie A and would guarantee he doesn’t have to leave the competition to play in the Champions League.

La Dea is also reputed for helping players develop into better ones and that could tempt him to choose to join them instead of Arsenal.

Arsenal would need to offload Bellerin before they can sign a new full-back and they are struggling to sell him at the moment.

If he continues to remain on their books, they would likely lose out on the signature of Tomiyasu and it could be to their London rivals, Spurs.