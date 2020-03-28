Arsenal hopes of signing La Liga midfielder not looking too bright

Arsenal look set to miss out on long term target Thomas Partey, who is on the verge of agreeing to a contract extension with Atletico Madrid, according to a report published by Spanish site AS.

The same report is also claiming that the current £42 million release clause will rise to a massive £92 million thus denying Arsenal the opportunity of making any sort of bid.

Arsenal has been linked with Partey for some time and once it became known that his release clause was affordable it added more credibility to the speculation.

It is still not official that a new contract has been signed and until such time there is always a chance that things can change but with the way things are these days it is no surprise to see Partey choose to stay where he is rather than go through the upheaval of a transfer when everything is so destabilised.

Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder and to also see how the ground lies. They may well have such a reduced budget because of what is happening in the world that it will be a case of selling before buying.

Partey would have been a good addition to the squad but it is hardly the end of the world and there are a ton of decent midfielders out there that Arsenal can snap up at a reasonable price.

Just a case of identifying them.