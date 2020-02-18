Arsenal hopes of signing long term target next summer given a boost

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Dayot Upamecano next summer.

The Gunners have pursued a deal for the defender for some time now and their fans are hoping that they can land him when this season ends.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment and RB Leipzig is keen to hold on to him.

However, he has just 18 months left on his current deal and while there have been talks about a new contract, he doesn’t seem to be willing to stay with the German title challengers for much longer, according to a report in the Express.

Barcelona and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for him over the past month and it seems that it will be even harder for Arsenal to land him now.

Speaking on RMC Sport television programme Breaking Foot as reported by the Express, he said: “As I said, first I focus on Leipzig. And afterwards, I know that I am being wooed, that there are clubs that want me.

“I will talk well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

Arsenal signed two defenders on temporary transfers last month and should they fail to make the grade within the next six months, Arsenal could move for the young Frenchman.

Upamecano would be a great signing but if the Arsenal defence continues racking up clean sheets then he may not be needed after all.