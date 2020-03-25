Arsenal hopes of signing Man Utd outcast given a boost

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of yet another defender in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several top defenders this season and their summer looks like it will be a busy one.

The Gunners are said to be looking at Manchester United’s Chris Smalling and there is potentially good news on that front.

United are reportedly interested in a move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly as they continue to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solkjear.

The Senegalese defender has reportedly told his club that he would be willing to leave them in the summer if any team pays a high enough fee.

After six years of service to the Naples faithful, the club might be happy to cash in on their best defender.

Express Sport is claiming that it would be good news for Arsenal if United land the former Genk man.

According to the report, if the Red Devils sign him, they will lower their valuation of Chris Smalling.

The Red Devils currently want £25 million for the defender and that has deterred Arsenal and AS Roma who are his other suitors.

However, the arrival of Koulibally would increase Manchester United’s wage budget and the Red Devils could be keen to get Smalling off their payroll.