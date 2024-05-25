Arsenal hopes to beat Manchester City to sign an Irish teenager

Arsenal has continued relentlessly scouting the finest young talents around the world, and the latest youngster on their radar is St Patrick’s Mason Melia.

The 16-year-old has already broken into their first team after proving to be too good for their youth teams.

He has been impressive whenever the Gunners watch him, but there are other clubs following the teenager.

Standard Sport reveals that Arsenal is eager to win the race for his signature when he turns 18.

However, they are not the only Premier League side following the exciting teenage sensation.

The report claims that Brighton and Manchester City are also aware of his talents and are looking to add him to their ranks.

Brighton is keen and hopes he will join them because of their track record with young players.

City also has a thriving academy that they hope will convince him to join them instead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton and City are serious competition, but we have a good chance of winning the race for his signature, considering that we are also one of the top clubs on the continent.

The final decision will be made by the youngster and his family, but we have to keep pushing to add him to our group.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…