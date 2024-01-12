Arsenal hopes to expand its commercial scope with their Dubai trip

Arsenal will spend at least one week in Dubai as their squad engages in a warm-weather training camp, aiming to enhance their performance in the second half of this season.

While the Gunners have maintained their position around the top four, their performance dipped at the end of 2023 with consecutive losses.

Mikel Arteta is optimistic that the warm-weather training camp will contribute to improved on-field performance in the second half of the campaign.

Despite facing challenges on the pitch in recent weeks, Arsenal is thriving commercially.

To further enhance their financial standing, the club aims to attract additional partners to increase revenue.

According to Football Insider, one of the reasons for Arsenal’s presence in Dubai is to explore new partnerships that can contribute to their business growth.

The club recognises the potential for additional opportunities and hopes to secure deals with new partners before returning to London.

It takes a lot of money to keep a top club like Arsenal running smoothly, and we have to take advantage of our return to form in the last few years to make better deals.

