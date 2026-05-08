Arsenal hopes to recover key man before the end of the season

Jurrien Timber has now missed 11 consecutive matches for Arsenal because of an ankle injury that was initially not considered serious by the club. Despite the setback, Arsenal remain hopeful that the defender will return before the end of the season as they continue their push for major honours.

The Gunners have remained one of the strongest teams in the country throughout the campaign and are still fighting to win both the Premier League and the Champions League. Arsenal have continued to perform at a high level despite several injury concerns affecting important players during crucial stages of the season.

Timber’s Importance To Arsenal

One of Arsenal’s standout performers this season has been Timber, who has established himself as the club’s first-choice right back ahead of Ben White. The Dutch defender has become a key figure at the Emirates because of his consistent displays and growing influence within the squad.

Timber’s performances have continued to improve throughout the campaign, making him one of the most valuable members of the team. Arsenal believe his return for the final weeks of the season could provide a major boost as they continue competing for silverware on multiple fronts.

The defender remains on the treatment table for the time being, with supporters eager to see him back in action as soon as possible. However, Arsenal are determined to manage his recovery carefully to avoid any further complications with the injury.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are confident that Timber has not played his final match of the season. The report states that the club expects him to recover in time to feature again before the campaign concludes.

Arsenal Determined Not To Rush Recovery

Although there is optimism surrounding his recovery, Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to rush the Dutchman back onto the pitch before he is fully fit. The club understands the importance of ensuring that he returns in the best possible condition for both club and country.

This is also a World Cup year, meaning the Netherlands national team will be monitoring his progress closely ahead of the tournament. The Dutch side is believed to be keen for Timber to regain full fitness in time to participate when the competition begins in the coming weeks.