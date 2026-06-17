Arsenal hopes to sell two more returning members of their squad

Jakub Kiwior and Karl Hein have already left Arsenal this summer to join their former loan clubs on permanent transfers, and the Gunners are now hoping to complete the departures of two more returning loan players before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal sent several members of their squad out on loan last season, and many of them performed well during their temporary spells away from the Emirates. Those displays have strengthened the club’s belief that they can generate additional funds through further player sales this summer.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal remain optimistic that two more players will secure permanent moves away from the club before the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal Continue Squad Reshaping

The Gunners are hopeful that both Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson will find new clubs in the coming weeks. Arsenal are continuing to reshape their squad and want to ensure that places are reserved for players who fit into their long-term plans.

Vieira enjoyed a productive loan spell at Hamburg and has recently been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. The German side he represented last season are also interested in bringing him back, creating multiple possibilities for the midfielder’s future.

His performances during his loan spell helped rebuild his reputation and could increase the likelihood of Arsenal receiving suitable offers before the transfer deadline.

Vieira and Nelson Futures Uncertain

Arsenal expect interest in both players to develop further over the coming weeks as clubs finalise their recruitment plans for the season ahead.

Nelson’s situation is slightly different following a difficult loan spell at Brentford. His campaign was disrupted, and he struggled to establish himself in the first team even after returning to full fitness.

Despite those challenges, Arsenal remain confident that suitable opportunities will emerge for the winger before the transfer window closes.

The club’s priority is not necessarily to secure the highest possible transfer fees. Instead, Arsenal are focused on streamlining the squad and moving on players who are unlikely to play a significant role in their future plans.

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