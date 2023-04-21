Arsenal hopes visit of an invincible will help in their bid to win the title

Arsenal is facing a crucial few weeks in their bid to win the Premier League and received an inspiring visitor this week.

The Gunners have worked hard to remain at the top of the league standings at this stage of the season and we expect them to continue working hard for it.

Mikel Arteta will need all the support he can get and Standard Sport reveals Sol Campbell was at their training ground this week.

The Invincible is the latest club legend to visit them as the Gunners look for inspiration, with Campbell speaking to a number of players and club employees, including Edu.

The report says Arteta hopes this visit will serve as a motivation to his players and they will perform well in the final weeks of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to win our remaining games of the season, including that trip to Manchester City and we understand why the club is inviting key figures in its history.

Campbell is one of the finest defenders we have ever had and he can motivate the current defenders to ensure they stay focused and concede fewer goals.

If we can keep a clean sheet in most of our remaining games, we can achieve success.