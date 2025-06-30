Arsenal hopes youngster brings winning feeling to their dressing room

Ethan Nwaneri was one of Arsenal’s most promising performers during the season whenever he was given the chance to step onto the pitch.

The teenager, already known for being the youngest player to debut for the Gunners, used this campaign to properly showcase his ability. He enjoyed significantly more game time and made the most of those opportunities, which has increased expectations for his future at the club.

A breakthrough campaign

With Bukayo Saka sidelined by injury at various points during the season, many expected other senior options to rise to the occasion. However, one surprise was that the Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling, who many thought would thrive, struggled to make a meaningful impact when called upon.

Instead, it was Nwaneri who impressed, stepping into the side with maturity well beyond his years. His technical ability, movement, and composure on the ball allowed him to make a real difference. Some observers have even suggested that Arsenal may have benefited more had he been trusted to replace Martin Odegaard earlier in the campaign.

His club form earned him a call-up to the England Under-21 squad for the European Championship in 2025, and he played an important role in their successful title defence. That experience will only add to his growing confidence and provide valuable momentum heading into the new season.

Time to trust him fully

Next season, Nwaneri will understandably be pushing for more involvement at the first-team level. Football London has reported that the club hopes he can bring the confidence and winning mentality he gained over the summer into the dressing room and help Arsenal in their bid to end their recent trophy drought.

At just 18 years of age, he has already demonstrated that he can play at the highest level, and now it is up to Arsenal to make sure he continues to progress. With the right support and more minutes on the pitch, Nwaneri could become a key figure for Mikel Arteta’s side in the coming campaign.

