Arsenal hoping Lewis-Skelly stays amidst growing interest in new England star

Arsenal could not have anticipated unearthing a new left-back who would go on to make his England debut this season. Had they foreseen such a rapid rise, they might have reconsidered their decision to sign Riccardo Calafiori in the summer.

While the club expected Myles Lewis-Skelly to receive some first-team opportunities, few could have predicted that he would establish himself as their primary left-back. Competing against established names such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney, Lewis-Skelly has proven his talent and earned a key role in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The young defender has demonstrated immense potential, but Arsenal now face the challenge of securing his long-term future. Without a new contract in place, they risk losing him to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Just Arsenal sources, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City—alongside Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich—have been tracking Lewis-Skelly since his time in the Gunners’ academy. These clubs regard him as one of the brightest young talents in world football and believe he could be a valuable addition to their squads.

Despite the growing interest, Arsenal have so far succeeded in retaining the highly rated youngster, who has now cemented his place in their first team. Talks are currently ongoing regarding a new contract, and the Gunners remain optimistic that he will commit his future to the club. However, when it comes to securing a top talent like Lewis-Skelly, confidence alone is not enough—decisive action is required to ensure he stays at the Emirates.

Having now proven himself on the international stage, Lewis-Skelly has demonstrated that he is ready for the highest level of competition. Arsenal must act swiftly to tie him down to a new deal, as losing such a promising young player would be a significant setback. The club has a history of developing elite talent, and keeping Lewis-Skelly should be a top priority if they wish to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European football.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…