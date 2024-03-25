Arsenal hoping that Gabriel’s Achilles injury holds off until the end of the season

Injuries could thwart Arsenal’s title bid. Last season, one may argue that if Arsenal had not lost William Saliba to injury in the final few months, they would have won the Premier League title. However, they finished second in the league, trailing City by 5 points.

Over the international break, Arsenal fans have been concerned as some of their key players have pulled out of international duty due to injuries. Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence from the Brazil national team squad due to an inflamed achilles tendon has been concerning.

As Arsenal prepares to face Manchester City in a few days, losing their most dependable centre back would have been a significant blow.

William Saliba has always taken credit for Arsenal’s defensive prowess, but it is his partnership with Gabriel that has resulted in Arsenal conceding the fewest goals (24) in the league. The Brazilian defender has been excellent this season; it’s as if he’s been on a resurgence mission; he’s stopped being rash and is now delivering by being solid in defence and posing a threat in the opposition’s box with his dominant aerial prowess, which has seen him score a couple of headers.

Gabriel is a valuable component in every Arsenal encounter, and there is hope that he will be fit to face Manchester City.

Football London reports that Gabriel Magalhaes withdrew from Brazil’s national team assignment as a precautionary measure to recuperate from his Achilles injury. He opted to rest during this international break to avoid future compilations and to ensure his availability and long-term fitness.

Next weekend, we can hope Gabriel and Saliba keep Erling Haaland quiet; that’s if he’ll be fit for that game.

And hopefully, with Gabriel and Saliba in Arsenal’s central defence for the last ten league games, one may be certain that Arsenal will be defensively robust enough to prolong their title push.

Daniel O

