Arsenal hoping to announce Aubameyang deal before the start of the league season

One piece of news that Arsenal fans have been waiting for is that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new contract at the club.

The club captain has been one of their most important players for some time now and they are determined to keep hold of him.

He again proved why he has to be kept when he scored their goal and the winning penalty in the Community Shield game against Liverpool last weekend.

Mikel Arteta is keen to keep him and the club is reportedly close to agreeing on a new deal with him worth around £250,000-a-week.

Until he signs and the club announces it, there is still the possibility that he might not extend his stay with the Gunners.

Mirror Sport claims that the Gunners are keen to get him on a new deal and they are very hopeful that he will be signing a new contract before the start of the new season.

Arsenal has won the last two trophies available to them and the club has also been busy in the transfer window. The signing of Willian is set to be followed by the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The club is hopeful that these moves and their recent successes will be enough to convince him to sign.