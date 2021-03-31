Arsenal hoping to bring exciting midfield partner for Odegaard from Germany

Arsenal has been linked with a move for RB Leipzig midfielder, Christopher Nkunku and he could end up as a partner for Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are hopeful of keeping hold of Odegaard beyond this campaign, but his transfer will not stop them from making a move for another top player.

They are already eyeing players to add to their squad and Sky Germany says they want Nkunku.

The Frenchman was their target in 2019 before he left PSG for Leipzig and has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side.

In this campaign, he has seven goals and eight assists from thirty-one competitive games.

His German team has some of the best talents in the Bundesliga and they have to prepare to lose some of their key players in the summer.

The report adds that Liverpool is interested in signing Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich.

Nkunku will then make his way to London if Arsenal can agree on a deal with his team.

The same report also states that the Gunners could have landed him for around £12m in 2019, but they might be forced to pay more than double that figure in the summer.

Adding Nkunku to a midfield-three with Emile Smith Rowe and Odegaard will be so sweet to watch for Arsenal fans.