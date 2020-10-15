Arsenal hoping to get star man back for their match against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that he can field Kieran Tierney in Arsenal’s game against Manchester City this weekend.

The Gunners will take on the Citizens in a game that sees Arteta face his former team and mentor, Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners beat City the last time both teams met, but it wasn’t an easy win and Arteta will want all his best players with him for the next match up.

However, Tierney has been stuck in Scotland after his national teammate, Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19.

He had been identified as a close contact to the Southampton man and forced into 14-day mandatory isolation.

He has returned negative tests and claimed that he observed social distancing, the Gunners are now in talks to get him back to London in time to face Manchester City this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta admitted that the situation was complicated, but the Gunners are in talks with the authorities to see if he can be allowed to join them.

He said as quoted by the Mail Online: ‘We are still having some discussions with the authorities,’ the Arsenal boss said.

‘This is getting very complicated when you are sending players abroad and obviously you lose control.

‘Some authorities have different regulations to the actual ones in the Premier League.’