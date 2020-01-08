Arsenal hoping to land experienced Serie A ace on the cheap

Arsenal set to approach Napoli forward Dries Mertens about a move to North London.

The latest reports coming out of Italy are making claims that Arsenal will make an approach to sign Dries Mertens this month, according to CalcioMercato.

Mertens is out of contract next summer and Napoli had hoped that a new deal would have been agreed by now, however, that looks unlikely and the report claims they will now accept £10 Million for the 32-year-old in this transfer window.

Express Sport claims that Arsenal has previously made contact with the Belgium international and are keen on taking him to the Emirates.

Arsenal may not have their own way with Juventus also reported as being interested in signing Mertens.

It has to be said that in his prime Mertens was deadly and would have been a huge addition to the Arsenal squad but at 32, I am not sure it represents a good deal now.

If he retains most of his abilities and adapts to the English game then maybe there is a couple of good years left in him but that is questionable and therefore his signing would come with a risk.

Arsenal cannot afford to throw money around on forwards but they do have form when it comes to signing players over 30 and so I would not rule this out completely.

It should also be noted that the initial interest in Mertens was under previous management, no one has a clue whether Mikel Arteta has that same interest.

This one is worth monitoring for developments.