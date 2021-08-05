Arsenal hoping to make ground in Maddison chase by offering former Leicester target

Arsenal are hoping an offer including Calum Chambers will see them make ground in their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison.

We recently appear to have made the English midfielder a top priority signing, but the Foxes valuation has so far been a sticking point.

Rumour has it, we are working on offsetting part of the transfer with the offer of extras, with Leicester claimed to have turned down certain players in a cash-plus-player deal, but we are now believed to have an idea which may get their attention.

Brendan Rodgers side have just lost key defender Wesley Fofana to injury, which could well play into Arsenal’s hands as they consider the offering of Calum Chambers.

The defender was the subject of a deadline day move in 2017, and we are now said to be set to give them an opportunity to land their former target.

While I think Leicester would be interested, I really don’t want to see Chambers leave. Personally, his intelligence, passing, crossing, and all-round game boosts our first-team when he is involved, and his departure will leave us weaker at right-back, although Chambers would likely prefer to be playing a centre-back also.

The only negative on Chambers is his injury record, but at 26 years-old, he still has plenty of football still to play, and I wouldn’t be all that happy to see him go…

Does Chambers deserve a move so he can play in his preferred central role? Would losing Chambers weaken us in other areas?

Patrick