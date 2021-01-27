Arsenal hoping to play Europa League game on neutral ground

The Daily Mail says Arsenal are in talks to get their Europa League away game against Benfica moved to a neutral ground.

This is because the UK government has banned travel to and from Portugal over fears about the new variant of the coronavirus from Brazil.

The Europa League round of 32 matches was supposed to be held on the 18th of next month.

With the ban still in place, and no exemption for elite sports this time, the Gunners are looking for a way to attend the fixture.

They are trying to get the game played on a neutral ground, a country that travels to and from that isn’t banned by the UK government.

However, the report says that Benfica is determined to play the fixture at their home stadium.

The new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus is more contagious than the variant that has been associated with the UK.

After being kicked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, the Europa League represents Arsenal’s best chance of winning a trophy in this campaign.

With the game just over 20 days away, the Gunners will be looking to get this issue sorted as soon as they can.