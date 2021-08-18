Arsenal hoping to ship out four deadwood players before the transfer window closes

Arsenal is still hopeful of shipping out a number of their current players before this transfer window closes.
The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window, but most of their activities have been centred on new acquisitions.
They have added the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad and they could still bring in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard before the window closes.
However, these new players will give them a bigger than required squad and that means some players have to go.
Mikel Arteta knows this and The Sun has named four players the Gunners hope will find new clubs before the end of the transfer market.
The report claims that Arsenal is looking to offload Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Hector Bellerin before the transfer window closes.
Torreira spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he won La Liga, but he didn’t impress enough to earn a permanent transfer to the club.
Lacazette has entered the last year of his current deal and Arsenal prefers to sell him rather than to offer him a new contract.
Bellerin wants out and has been linked with transfers to the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona before now.
Willian has been a flop and the Gunners want to cut their losses and allow him to leave.
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
Putting aside the reality that he may be moved on, Lacazette is hardly deadwood.
Totally. The team won a number of games with him at the 9. They were much better with Laca up top than with Auba.
I don’t like the term, “deadwood”. It’s a bit degrading. After all, they are but human.
Anyhoo, Lacazette is the one forward I wouldn’t want to leave. Auba on the other hand I would love to see leave with Martinez coming in. Auba’s silly wage alone would make it a better option!
Exactly my thoughts,, he’s the best we’ve got right now – what did that make the other forwards?!
My thought exactly!
So Laca is deadwood is he? What idiot write that headline, it’s insulting to say the least.
How are lacazette and Hector deadwoods?
Arteta, Kroenke, Edu now there is some deadwood.
I’ve always rated Laca higher than Auba because he is more a complete player all round. Arteta should have let Auba go when he had the chance so that he could sign Laca to an extended stay. Calling him a deadwood means the writer does not watch football or watches just goals.
Lavazette not what you eould call deadwood.Underperforming yes.And Simon.Bellend is definitely deadwood.Trust me.
Arteta decisions are poor,I always said we have saliba, guendozie, we want and bought white and lokonga who are not better and saliba and guendozie, instead of investing the 50m he used in signing white on aouar and odegard and sign max aaron.in my opinion arteta should be sack.
The term deadwood comes from fans who take a dislike to players.
For me lacazette, Bellerin and Torreira are not deadwood all three could probably fetch reasonable transfer fee in excess of £15m
Deadwood for me is more likely to apply to Kolasinac, Willian, Cedric and Elneny who collectively would not fetch £10m yet earn over £400k per week
To think at one point people thought Laca was an improvement over Giroud. I would not categorize him as deadwood though..Bellerin either.. I think that these are players that can still contribute to AFC but need to move on..
According to Sky MO is in London having his medical with fee agreed
Laca is a true no. 9. He would be much more efficient, if we were creating real goal scoring opportunities for him.
As long as we don’t really create, almost any forward is “deadwood”
I guess they’ll be leaving on the Deadwood Stage?
Yes @Atid the real deadwood we should be getting rid off is Arteta 🤗 Torreira did ok under Emery not sure if Arteta gave him a chance at all, as for Lacazette he was our top goal scorer, and Willian don’t get me started 🙄 and Bellerin can leave if he’s unhappy wouldn’t wanna keep an unhappy player
I would keep Torreira ahead of Elneny who will be gone for free next summer AND gone for AFCON too.
I also prefer Laca to Auba.
@SueP heard that Odergaard was having his medical, but I’m not really excited,he just didn’t blow wind up my skirt last season, maybe should’ve gone for Aouar
Perhaps he can do better for you this time around 😊