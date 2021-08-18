Arsenal hoping to ship out four deadwood players before the transfer window closes

Arsenal is still hopeful of shipping out a number of their current players before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window, but most of their activities have been centred on new acquisitions.

They have added the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad and they could still bring in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard before the window closes.

However, these new players will give them a bigger than required squad and that means some players have to go.

Mikel Arteta knows this and The Sun has named four players the Gunners hope will find new clubs before the end of the transfer market.

The report claims that Arsenal is looking to offload Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Hector Bellerin before the transfer window closes.

Torreira spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he won La Liga, but he didn’t impress enough to earn a permanent transfer to the club.

Lacazette has entered the last year of his current deal and Arsenal prefers to sell him rather than to offer him a new contract.

Bellerin wants out and has been linked with transfers to the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona before now.

Willian has been a flop and the Gunners want to cut their losses and allow him to leave.